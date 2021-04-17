'It's like a bomb went off,' Decatur woman recalls of 1996 tornado

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

When Mickie and Kevin Wilmot heard the tornado sirens on April 19, 1996, two of their three children were home.

The family went to the lower level of their bi-level home on Longwood Court, on the city's west side. Debris from other homes that were damaged blew into their yard, including a chunk of a roof that knocked their home off its foundation, though the family didn't realize that at first.

“You came out of it saying, 'Thank goodness, nobody was hurt,' that was the main thing,” Mickie Wilmot said. “We were blessed with being safe.

“When we did come out into the yard and looked up the street, we saw homes that were gone, the house catty-corner from us on Ravina was just gone. It's very frightening to see that. It's like a bomb went off.”