 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'It's like a bomb went off,' Decatur woman recalls of 1996 tornado
0 comments

'It's like a bomb went off,' Decatur woman recalls of 1996 tornado

{{featured_button_text}}

The April 19, 1996 tornado was one of dozens of tornadoes that cut across Illinois on a single day.

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

When Mickie and Kevin Wilmot heard the tornado sirens on April 19, 1996, two of their three children were home. 

The family went to the lower level of their bi-level home on Longwood Court, on the city's west side. Debris from other homes that were damaged blew into their yard, including a chunk of a roof that knocked their home off its foundation, though the family didn't realize that at first.

“You came out of it saying, 'Thank goodness, nobody was hurt,' that was the main thing,” Mickie Wilmot said. “We were blessed with being safe.

“When we did come out into the yard and looked up the street, we saw homes that were gone, the house catty-corner from us on Ravina was just gone. It's very frightening to see that. It's like a bomb went off.”

Ravina Park Road

Ravina Park Road resembles a boom town April 21 as friends and relatives come to the aid of local residents.

Once the damage was discovered, the family had to move out of their house until it was repaired, she said, spending the first night with a neighbor whose house escaped damage, then staying at a hotel and after that renting a house. They were home by September and grateful to be back in their neighborhood, she added.

“You can't forget the feeling of coming out of your shelter and looking around at the destruction,” she said. “It made me cry, but it would have been worse if someone had been hurt.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 1996 Decatur tornado remembered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News