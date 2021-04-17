'It's time to pray,' man thought as tornado neared his Decatur home

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

Jerald Jacobs lives in Springfield now, but lived on Boudreau Drive in a tri-level in April 1996.

“I remember the hot wind out of the south,” Jacobs said in an email to the Herald & Review. “When I got home, Bob Murray was telling about a tornado near Springfield. He interrupted Wheel of Fortune three times. The last time he told Decatur to take cover now. I went to the front porch and the sky was green, then it got deadly still.

"As I ran for the bathroom of our tri-level on Boudreau Drive, I remember thinking we would not make it. The wind was so intense I could not hear my wife and kids.