Lake Decatur is more than just a source of water

Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, sailing and other opportunities for fun along the shoreline.

Spanning 2,800 acres, the Illinois Office of Tourism said Lake Decatur is the state's largest artificial body of water. Areas like Lake Shore Drive and the Nelson Park marina are perfect spots to view the lake's shimmering waters at both day and night.

Nelson Park visitors can also catch glimpse of the lake by visiting the Beach House Restaurant, or by stopping by the brand new 9/11 memorial. In addition to the sights, special events like the Shoreline Classic, the Polar Plunge and the Rodney T. Miller Lakeside Triathlon have brought in big crowds over the years.

In 2012, the lake was threatened with a historic and severe water shortage, which could have devastated the region if conditions didn't improve.