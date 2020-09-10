Lexie Gifford, daughter of Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, remembers 9/11

DECATUR – Lexie Gifford was only 2 on Sept. 11, 2001, but the event changed her life forever, as it did so many other people's.
Her father, Marine Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, 30, was the first Central Illinois casualty in Iraq. He was killed in action in an ambush on March 23, 2003, 17 months after enlisting to serve. His daughter was then only 4.
“I don’t remember when my dad enlisted but I was always told stories,” Lexie Gifford said. “My grandma Vicky (Langley), his mother, always told me that my father had always wanted to join the Marines but she could always talk him out of going but this time she couldn’t. 9/11 was the event that made him decide, like many others, he was enlisting and no one was stopping him.”
Now a student at Mississippi State University and studying communications and photography, she hopes to work training horses and doing public relations for a business.
A fund for her education was started after her father's death by a high school classmate of his, Mike Spalding, who asked Operation Enduring Support, a community group of relatives and friends of military service members, for help.
“He was not only willing to help, but he gave his life for the cause,” Spalding told the Herald & Review at the time. “Now I'm helping Johnny.”
Friday is the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, when terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
A third group attempted to hijack United Airlines Flight 93 and attack a target, assumed to be the White House in Washington, D.C. The passengers on that flight had heard about the other two hijackings and fought back, and Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, sparing the original target, but killing all aboard the plane.
The death toll from the attacks was 2,977, most in the Twin Towers, which caught fire and collapsed after the planes crashed into them. Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.
The remains of more than 1,000 victims are still unidentified and are kept in a repository at the World Trade Center site under the jurisdiction of the medical examiner of New York City.
During the years following the attacks, other people died as a result of exposure to the dust and toxins released when the Twin Towers collapsed and their deaths were legally classified as homicides. Sept. 11 was designated Patriot Day by Congress in December 2011.
“9/11 was a tragedy that affected so many people’s lives afterwards,” Lexie Gifford said. “Since I was only 2 years old I don’t remember 9/11, just what I have been told. I believe we all view 9/11 different in one way or another. I can’t speak for everyone but I know I view 9/11 as a day to mourn those lost that day and the families who lost their lives.”
Cruise 11 to Remember 9/11, an annual event in Decatur to honor the military and first responders, was founded by Ayn Owens in memory of Gifford.
“When I created the event, I talked it over with Dave Freyling (of the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission) because I wanted the funds raised to go to a veteran group each year,” Owens said. “Our first year, funds went to the fund to build the WWII Memorial, Operation Enduring Support, and Operation Santa. I really wanted to honor the sacrifice of Gifford and his family suffered because he watched 9/11 happen and he wanted to do something for all of us.”
This year's event is Sunday, Sept. 13, and instead of the usual car show and Central Park event, Owens changed it to a vehicle parade that will pass by both HSHS St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial Hospital, the sheriff's department and Decatur Police Department, with yellow ribbons tied to the cars to honor the first responders and the health care workers who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.
Participants should meet at O'Charley's in Forsyth at 12:30 p.m. There is no registration fee, but donations will benefit a MacArthur High School scholarship fund set up to honor graduate Doug Hagen, a Vietnam Veteran that was killed in action and posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
