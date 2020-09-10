Lexie Gifford, daughter of Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, remembers 9/11

“9/11 was a tragedy that affected so many people’s lives afterwards,” Lexie Gifford said. “Since I was only 2 years old I don’t remember 9/11, just what I have been told. I believe we all view 9/11 different in one way or another. I can’t speak for everyone but I know I view 9/11 as a day to mourn those lost that day and the families who lost their lives.”

Cruise 11 to Remember 9/11, an annual event in Decatur to honor the military and first responders, was founded by Ayn Owens in memory of Gifford.

“When I created the event, I talked it over with Dave Freyling (of the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission) because I wanted the funds raised to go to a veteran group each year,” Owens said. “Our first year, funds went to the fund to build the WWII Memorial, Operation Enduring Support, and Operation Santa. I really wanted to honor the sacrifice of Gifford and his family suffered because he watched 9/11 happen and he wanted to do something for all of us.”