 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Theater to host open house, Business After Hours

  • 0
lincoln theater at night

The Lincoln Square Theater will host an open house from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

 HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Lincoln Square Theater will host an open house from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, as part of Historic Preservation Week sponsored by History of the Heartland.

Following the open house, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event at the theater from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Lincoln is undergoing restoration and the events will showcase the efforts to save the historic theater, as well as opportunities to rent the facility for events.

Call Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater board secretary at (217) 201-2610 or visit lincolnsquaretheater.com or the group's Facebook page. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dentist in Australia helps abandoned koala get new foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News