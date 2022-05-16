Lincoln Theatre to host open house, Business After Hours

DECATUR – The Lincoln Square Theater will host an open house from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18,, as part of
Historic Preservation Week sponsored by History of the Heartland.
Following the open house, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event at the theater from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Lincoln is undergoing restoration and the events will showcase the efforts to save the historic theater, as well as opportunities to rent the facility for events.
Call Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater board secretary at (217) 201-2610 or visit
lincolnsquaretheater.com or the groups Facebook page.
Looking back at Decatur's Lincoln Square Theatre
1977: Another much-touted science fiction movie has opened in Decatur.
H&R file photo
1991: Recent photo shows both the water damage on the walls and remaining beauty of Lincoln Theater.
H&R file photo
Lester Hubner stands in front of the Lincoln Theater, which he and associates plan to use for live entertainment. Renovations of the theater will include work on the stage and old dressing rooms.
H&R file photo
1987: Top corner of the old Lincoln Movie Theatre complex that is not between the Lincoln Theatre and the adult book store that used to be the Odd Fellow's lodge on the 2nd floor.
H&R file photo
1997: Elias Zarou is the center attention as 'Zorba.'
H&R file photo
1991:David Wiegers, left, president of Lincoln Square Theater Inc. and Steve Payton.
H&R file photo
1981: Signs and smiles welcomed “Johnny” to the Lincoln Theater.
H&R file photo
1995: Annette Thaxton, Center, and Raquel Thaxton make a joyful noise for Jesus on Monday night at Decatur's Lincoln Theatre. Several hundred people joined a 'Together for the Gospel' celebration to begin preparations for the annual March for Jesus on May 27.
H&R file photo
1955: Two masques – one smiling and one in sorrow – adorn the Lincoln Theater Building. This is one of the most artistic works to grace downtown buildings. The theater was opened in 1916.
H&R file photo
1981: Later, Johnny, with lead singer John Schlitt, took the stage at the Lincoln Square Theatre.
H&R file photo
1997: Roasmund (Kim Hamilton, second from left) expresses her dislike to Jamie Lockhart (Tyler Pennock, center) in 'The Robber Bridegroom' presented by Lincoln Square Theatre.
H&R file photo
1966: These are some of the 1,000 children who attended the Lincoln Theater Saturday. The children were guests of the Millikin National Bank, which sponsored the Christmas party.
H&R file photo
1932: A sound machine and technician at the Lincoln Theater.
H&R file photo
1960: Sue Jagla and Jeanne Haupt are shown behind the refreshment counter in the newly redecorated lobby of the Lincoln Theater. Closed since the lobby was damaged heavily in the fire which swept five buildings in the 100 block N. Main St. March 5, the theater reopens at noon today with the showing of “Bells are Ringing.” The theater was not damaged beyond the lobby.
H&R file photo
This newspaper ad appeared during Hope's 1929 visit to Decatur.
H&R file photo
1929: Equipment in the Lincoln Theater during the 1920's included this amplifier.
H&R file photo
