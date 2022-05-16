Lincoln Theatre to host open house, Business After Hours

DECATUR – The Lincoln Square Theater will host an open house from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18,, as part of Historic Preservation Week sponsored by History of the Heartland.

Following the open house, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event at the theater from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Lincoln is undergoing restoration and the events will showcase the efforts to save the historic theater, as well as opportunities to rent the facility for events.

Call Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater board secretary at (217) 201-2610 or visit lincolnsquaretheater.com or the groups Facebook page.

