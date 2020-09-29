Looking back at Decatur's rich train history

Thank Gov. Joseph Duncan for Decatur being what it is.
The city's foundation was as a rail center, and it was Duncan who 1834 had called for a network roads, canals and railways crisscrossing the state. A system of streetcars also served the city.
Together, ribbons of steel brought in commerce and shaped the city with each train.
The first tracks
Duncan's call for transportation infrastructure vision led to the Internal Improvement Act of 1837, which funded a line from Quincy through Springfield and the Indiana state line, right through Decatur.
The Great Western Railroad was built from Springfield, operating to Decatur on a regular schedule starting on May 8, 1854.
The Illinois Central came from Bloomington, sending trains starting on Oct. 18, 1854.
A station was built at the junction and a wave of development followed. By 1900, the Illinois Central alone operated 14 local passenger trains, with connections in Peoria, Mattoon, Centralia, Champaign and beyond. The Wabash Railroad had another 25.
By 1907, Decatur's population hit 200,000.
“The coming of the railroads … had much to do with making Decatur a possibility. Being an inland town, away from the arteries of trade, there was nothing to materially assist its growth. The crossing of the Illinois Central and Wabash lines within the limits of the city made the place of some importance,” the Decatur Herald wrote in 1907.
The attention of Staley
The train industry was Decatur’s largest employer for nearly a century. In 1920, the Wabash Railroad Co. employed 3,500, and the city was a hub for operations.
Years earlier, the network of train lines was a reason Augustus Staley brought his company, A.E. Staley Manufacturing, to Decatur in 1912.
The symbol of the city
Electric streetcar service started in 1889 and the Transfer House was built downtown seven years later. It was designed by William W. Boyington, who also crafted plans for the New State Capitol Building in Springfield and Chicago Water Tower.
Later, Decatur also was served by the Blue Bird, a passenger train operated by the Wabash Railroad starting in 1938 between Chicago and St. Louis. Service was reduced in 1960s and renamed City of Decatur. Amtrak also operated a connection out of Decatur in 1980s, but it was scaled back when passenger numbers stagnated.
What remains today
Remnants of that train history remain. The Wabash Depot on East Cerro Gordo Street now sells antiques. The Transfer House, with its red roof and octagonal shape, in the 1960s was relocated from Lincoln Square to Central Park. It became the city symbol in 2001.
Another piece of history is the massive Wabash Railroad Bridge over Lake Decatur near Faries Park, one of the largest reinforced concrete structures in the world when it was completed in December 1907. The bridge took two years to build and cost about $124,000. Lake Decatur came 15 years after the bridge was constructed.
Today, Norfolk Southern Corp. remains one of Decatur’s largest companies, with 500 employees — the 10th-most in the city. Canadian National and CSX also are critical parts of the regional economy.
16 photos of Decatur's railroad past
N&W Blue Bird 1965.jpg
N&W Blue Bird 1969.jpg
N&W Blue Bird 1970.jpg
N&W Blue Bird-2 1970.jpg
DOMINANT
Wabash Blue Bird 1952.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-2 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-3 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-4 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-6 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-7 1950.jpg
SECONDARY
Wabash Blue Bird-9 1950.jpg
Wabash Blue Bird-10 1950.jpg
SECONDARY
Wabash Blue Bird-12 1950.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!