 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking back at Decatur's rich train history
0 comments
alert top story
OUR HISTORY
REMEMBERING THE RAILS

Looking back at Decatur's rich train history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank Gov. Joseph Duncan for Decatur being what it is.

The city's foundation was as a rail center, and it was Duncan who 1834 had called for a network roads, canals and railways crisscrossing the state. A system of streetcars also served the city. 

Together, ribbons of steel brought in commerce and shaped the city with each train. 

The first tracks

SECONDARY

The first Amtrak train pulls out of Decatur at 6 a.m. on July 6, 1981, bound for Chicago. 

Duncan's call for transportation infrastructure vision led to the Internal Improvement Act of 1837, which funded a line from Quincy through Springfield and the Indiana state line, right through Decatur.

The Great Western Railroad was built from Springfield, operating to Decatur on a regular schedule starting on May 8, 1854. 

The Illinois Central came from Bloomington, sending trains starting on Oct. 18, 1854.

A station was built at the junction and a wave of development followed. By 1900, the Illinois Central alone operated 14 local passenger trains, with connections in Peoria, Mattoon, Centralia, Champaign and beyond. The Wabash Railroad had another 25. 

By 1907, Decatur's population hit 200,000. 

“The coming of the railroads … had much to do with making Decatur a possibility. Being an inland town, away from the arteries of trade, there was nothing to materially assist its growth. The crossing of the Illinois Central and Wabash lines within the limits of the city made the place of some importance,” the Decatur Herald wrote in 1907.

The attention of Staley

The train industry was Decatur’s largest employer for nearly a century. In 1920, the Wabash Railroad Co. employed 3,500, and the city was a hub for operations.

Years earlier, the network of train lines was a reason Augustus Staley brought his company, A.E. Staley Manufacturing, to Decatur in 1912.

The symbol of the city

SECONDARY

Engineer E. O. Cloney, left, pilots the Blue Bird, Wabash railroad's streamliner, on a maiden run from St. Louis to Chicago in 1950. Looking over his shoulder is E.W. Erisman, general road foreman of engines. 

Electric streetcar service started in 1889 and the Transfer House was built downtown seven years later. It was designed by William W. Boyington, who also crafted plans for the New State Capitol Building in Springfield and Chicago Water Tower.

Later, Decatur also was served by the Blue Bird, a passenger train operated by the Wabash Railroad starting in 1938 between Chicago and St. Louis. Service was reduced in 1960s and renamed City of Decatur. Amtrak also operated a connection out of Decatur in 1980s, but it was scaled back when passenger numbers stagnated. 

SECONDARY

The Wabash Depot Antique Center is shown. 

What remains today

Remnants of that train history remain. The Wabash Depot on East Cerro Gordo Street now sells antiques. The Transfer House, with its red roof and octagonal shape, in the 1960s was relocated from Lincoln Square to Central Park. It became the city symbol in 2001.

Another piece of history is the massive Wabash Railroad Bridge over Lake Decatur near Faries Park, one of the largest reinforced concrete structures in the world when it was completed in December 1907. The bridge took two years to build and cost about $124,000. Lake Decatur came 15 years after the bridge was constructed.

Today, Norfolk Southern Corp. remains one of Decatur’s largest companies, with 500 employees — the 10th-most in the city. Canadian National and CSX also are critical parts of the regional economy.

16 photos of Decatur's railroad past

The Lincoln connection

Abraham Lincoln last visited Decatur on Feb. 11, 1861, aboard a train.

Lincoln lived in Macon County as a young man and split rails, then returned as a lawyer. 

Lincoln passed through Decatur aboard the Great Western Railroad on his way to become president of the United States. 

A plaque was unveiled at the Wabash Depot in 1961. 

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see more photos of Decatur's train and rail history. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News