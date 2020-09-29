Looking back at Decatur's rich train history

By 1907, Decatur's population hit 200,000.

“The coming of the railroads … had much to do with making Decatur a possibility. Being an inland town, away from the arteries of trade, there was nothing to materially assist its growth. The crossing of the Illinois Central and Wabash lines within the limits of the city made the place of some importance,” the Decatur Herald wrote in 1907.

The attention of Staley

The train industry was Decatur’s largest employer for nearly a century. In 1920, the Wabash Railroad Co. employed 3,500, and the city was a hub for operations.

Years earlier, the network of train lines was a reason Augustus Staley brought his company, A.E. Staley Manufacturing, to Decatur in 1912.

The symbol of the city

Electric streetcar service started in 1889 and the Transfer House was built downtown seven years later. It was designed by William W. Boyington, who also crafted plans for the New State Capitol Building in Springfield and Chicago Water Tower.