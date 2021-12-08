Macon County history museum to host talk on 'The Importance of Valley Forge'

DECATUR — The Macon County History Museum will host a talk on "The Importance of Valley Forge" by local historian Don Chamberlain 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The museum is located at 5580 N. Fork Road. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Chamberlain will discuss how George Washington's winter in camp at Valley Forge allowed him to meet important leaders Lafayette and Baron von Steuben, and at the end of that time, Washington was politically stronger, had a more competent staff and the Continental Army was better trained.