Martin Luther King Day luncheon and march canceled

DECATUR — The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon and march have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The city of Decatur made the announcement on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Decatur's annual tribute the legacy of King, organized by the Decatur Human Relations Commission, held its 33rd annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet last January. The holiday weekend culminates on the Monday with a march that ends at a local church and includes an inspirational message.
Martin Luther King Shot to Death
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 69 years old today
Dr. King Mourned
Martin Luther King Jr. was popular with many people
London Newspapers headlined the assassination of King
His "I have a dream" speach
The Civil Rights Act of 1964
Students View Dr. King
Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
We Shall Overcome
Moving Picture
King Celebration
Monday's march honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Quiz on a Civil Rights Icon
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attends conference
Gathered in Mueller Park to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.
Area residents walk in 17th annual MLK Victory March
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!