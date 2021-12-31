 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martin Luther King Day March set for Jan. 17 in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
Martin Luther King Jr.
Provided photo

8 Powerful , Martin Luther King Jr. , Quotes. Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend. Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that. We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience. A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus. Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude. We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere

DECATUR — The annual Martin Luther King Day March will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 17.

Marchers will leave the Decatur Civic Center and head east on North Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, going north to Hess Park, where there will be a short prayer.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no traditional program this year. The march is sponsored by the city of Decatur Human Relations Commission. Call 217- 424-2805 for more information.

Valerie Wells: My favorite stories from 2021

Valerie Wells looks back on her favorite stories from the year 2021. 

Mount Zion Boy Scouts mark Flag Day

Mount Zion Boy Scouts mark Flag Day

My parents taught me the Flag Code and all that is involved in it, including the process to retire a worn-out flag, but I had never seen it do…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News