Martin Luther King Day March set for Jan. 17

DECATUR — The annual Martin Luther King Day March will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 17.
Marchers will leave the Decatur Civic Center and head east on North Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, going north to Hess Park, where there will be a short prayer.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no traditional program this year. The march is sponsored by the city of Decatur Human Relations Commission. Call 217- 424-2805 for more information.
