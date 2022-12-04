Millikin Homestead decks the halls for Christmas Open House

DECATUR — Oh what a gift to give us: $18,000 of today’s dollars and time travel back to 1876 to see what wonderful presents we might buy ourselves.

How about the stunning circa 1876 Millikin Homestead? The princely sum of $18,000 was what it cost the canny banker and university founder James Millikin to build the sumptuous Decatur residence 146 years ago.

For that he got a towering red brick Italianate mansion that wraps visitors in countless yards of walnut and butternut woodwork and a glittering riot of stained glass.

“The best carpenters could be had for $1.25 to a $1.50 a day, and brick-layers were paid not over $2 a day,” according to the words of Millikin himself, who knew he was gifting wife Anna with something wonderful.

On Sunday, for a while, visitors could indulge their own homeowner flights of festive fancy from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., when the home threw open the massive front doors for its annual Christmas Open House.

Cider punch and festive goodies were laid out in the dining room while live yuletide music serenaded a steady stream of visitors who could see themselves being home for Christmas, if only in their dreams.

“It feels like home, very homey, the openness of it, it doesn’t feel closed off at all,” said Christina Grimm from Decatur, cradling 8-month-old son Waylon in a spacious parlor once used by the Millikins to entertain guests.

“I could just imagine Christmas in here with all the tall ceilings and a bunch of other family members being there. Yeah, it would be pretty neat.”

Another visitor, Suzanne Boehm, said houses like this come with a personality you can sense and feel.

“They have character, they speak to you; new houses often just seem like things, but old houses are almost living, organic,” she added. “You come in here and you feel warm, you feel embraced, this house just kind of wraps its arms around you. I could easily picture myself living here… but I would want somebody else to have to clean it.”

Upstairs, there was a display of ornaments throughout the years stretching far back into the Victoria era, and a spectacular nativity scene with enough room for what passed as the Bethlehem suburbs.

If you missed it all Sunday, fear not: The house still has tidings of great joy to bring you. It will be open Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, from noon to 3 p.m. for a display of more than 50 donated nativity scenes, many of them treasured family heirlooms. Admission for that event is just $5.

“And the house will still be all decorated for Christmas, so you will get a two-fer there,” said Ann-Marie Hillyer, president of the James Millikin Homestead board which looks after the place.

And the board is hoping the giving spirit of Christmas will follow them into the new year of 2023: The next big thing on its to-do list is raising more than $500,000 to tackle extensive renovation work needed for the turret that crowns the front of the house.

“It’s a very big project that’s been looming over our heads,” said Hillyer.