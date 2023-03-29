SULLIVAN — Everything old is new again.

The directors at the Moultrie County Historical Society are making sure of that.

Artifacts from the free museum were recently moved into a new location at 1303 S. Hamilton St. in Sullivan, that provides more space and resources for families, Moultrie County natives, history enthusiasts and even the curious.

A grand opening to celebrate the new location will be Saturday, April 1.

The 10,000-square-foot building is split into two resource areas. The library has shelves filled with books, newspapers and other historical materials. The museum features displays dating back to before the time Moultrie County had residents.

Formerly a boat shop, the building began transforming into the home of the county’s history more than a year ago. “That’s when we acquired the building,” said Gail Price, museum librarian. “Then they all started remodeling.”

The museum was located at 117 Harrison St., near the Moultrie County Courthouse. When the opportunity to purchase a larger building arrived, the directors took it.

“The building over there was going to need some major work,” said Sue Durbin, assistant director. “A neighbor over there wanted to buy the building, so we made a deal.”

Along with more space for more exhibits, the new building now has other opportunities for the public to research history. Online resources, such as Ancestory.com and Newspapers.com, are available for free. “The family search is deeper now,” said Pam Wood, museum director.

Moultrie County Historical Society Located at 1303 S. Hamilton St. in Sullivan, the opening hours for the Moultrie County Historical Society museum and library are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. A grand opening to celebrate the new building will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Museum directors have also partnered with educators in providing more in depth displays and resources. “We have an education liaison group,” Wood said. “They have reached out to all of the Moultrie County schools and are making a connection for us.”

“We’re trying to get some local history into the kids,” Durbin said. “Not just the national history.”

The museum has exhibits similar to galleries in national exhibitions, with reader boards, murals and artifacts.

Visitors enter the museum at the beginning of Illinois’ formation.

“We talk about the glaciers,” Wood said. “Then we move onto the Native Americans.”

Randy Fair’s large collection of arrowheads and axes are meticulously categorized and displayed. “They’re stone tools,” he said. “This is only part of my collection.”

Other displays feature the importance of transportation in forming Moultrie County, the one-room school houses that dotted the area, life during the Depression and Abraham Lincoln’s connection to the county. “We have a picture-taking opportunity with Abe,” Durbin said.

Although the museum is filled with authentic artifacts dating back to the people and times, several offer a modern presentation, including a 2D automated teacher. The directors have worked with a consultant from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in creating the display.

“We have to think outside of the box for the younger generation,” Wood said.

A military display features personal Moultrie County pieces from various wars, including the Civil War, Korean Conflict and Gulf War. A short film, shown continuously, will star a war, a veteran and its military story.

“Each window will feature a veteran from Moultrie County,” Wood said. “We will switch that out probably every six months.”

The displays also highlight the county’s historical importance to the world and outside of Central Illinois. Little Theatre on the Square donated pieces important to the theater world, including costumes and playbills. A smaller version of a Moultrie County courthouse courtroom is set up similar to the past. Items that were once made in the county, such as Sullivan Dairy, will be on display in the business section. A tractor is on display in the agriculture area. And notable citizens, such as doctors, authors and business owners, have their own displays.

According to the directors, most of the exhibits are temporary and can be rotated out for the next display. They can also be removed to make room for lectures, discussions and other community events. “We move the chairs, the walls, then put tables up,” Wood said.

In less than a year, the building has been visited by researchers and the curious from around the country. “And they’ve had a ball,” Price said.

Photos: Storm takes toll on Moultrie County home Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (7).jpg Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (4).jpg Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (5).jpg Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (1).jpg Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (3).jpg Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (6).jpg