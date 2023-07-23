MOUNT PULASKI — Abraham Lincoln blazed across the face of his nation like a meteor while saving the Union at the moment of its greatest peril and smashing slavery’s evil chains.

And then he winked out at the sharp end of an assassin’s bullet, gone before anyone had much chance to say “thank you.”

So we cast our gratitude and remembrance now into bronze in the form of sculptures and statues that try to catch and exemplify some quality of the prairie lawyer and 16th president’s brief life. One of the most interesting and most recent of those efforts was unveiled Sunday afternoon in front of the Mount Pulaski Courthouse, which is a state historic site because Lincoln once practiced law there.

It has the distinction of being perhaps the only statue to show a seated Lincoln scratching his head. Decatur sculptor John McClarey depicted him puzzling over a bizarre patent case about cast iron tombstones, of all things, that was actually litigated by him in the historic courthouse.

McClarey called it “The Pursuit of Truth” and he told a crowd of more than 200 who packed the courthouse lawn for the sculpture’s unveiling that was how Lincoln had lived his life. McClarey also managed to draw an analogy between the 16th president’s mind and the hardened surface of a metal tombstone, quoting Lincoln’s own words:

“I am slow to learn and slow to forget that which I have learned. My mind is like a piece of steel, very hard to scratch anything on it and almost impossible after you get it there to rub it out.”

Stephen Martin, the courthouse site superintendent for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, wasn’t too sure this statue idea would work when it was floated several years ago. Then he was politely reminded that his late mom Jean, who was a major Mount Pulaski town booster and Lincoln fan, had been very keen on the notion of a statue.

“Well, what can you say, I sure didn’t want to offend that spirit,” he said with a smile. “A lot of people in the past were involved with this who aren’t here today and this statue sort of honors them; it will be a memorial for all those who have worked and tried to keep this courthouse alive since 1936 when it was restored.

“And what do I think of the statue now? I love it, just love it. It’s going to be a great asset to this town and the courthouse.”

It cost some $180,000 to have the statue made along with a nicely landscaped sitting area that surrounds it. Co-chairs of the organization that raised the money were Renee Martin and Phyllis Beccue who said it took three years to corral all the cash but attracting money to enshrine the spirit of Lincoln proved to be an easy sell.

“We had great community support and there is just something about this courthouse that people love,” said Martin. “It’s kind of like a hidden gem, it’s part of the hidden Lincoln history.”

The money came from gifts, donations and fundraisers from individuals, businesses and even kids. “All three schools in the community had fundraisers,” said Beccue. “And at the high school they paid $5 a day so they wouldn’t have to run in gym class.”

She said the courthouse needed its Lincoln statue, a perfect complement to one of the few places left standing from the time Lincoln walked forth to pursue truth and justice as a circuit-riding lawyer before he ascended into legend and bronze.

“You go upstairs and you walk on the floor of the courtroom knowing he walked on those same floors,” said Beccue. “That’s special.”

