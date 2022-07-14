 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moweaqua to host Coal Miners Way dedication

Coal Mine Memorial

This memorial and marker sits near the mine shaft that was the site of the Moweaqua Coal Mine disaster that killed 54 miners on Dec. 24, 1932.

 JOHN REIDY, HERALD & REVIEW

MOWEAQUA — The Village of Moweaqua will host a dedication of “Coal Miners Way” at 3 p.m. July 24 on the corner of South Main and West Cherry streets.

An honorary street sign will be located on West Cherry Street, leading to the site of the disaster that killed 54 miners on Dec. 24, 1932.

Decatur school district responds to Lincoln Park plan criticism

Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served in front of the Coal Mine Museum at 129 S. Main St. The museum will be open with information on the coal mine history.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

