DECATUR — Floating a new record to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lake Decatur turned out to be a bridge too far on Sunday.

But hundreds of participants got close to pulling it off, and those who came down to the lake to celebrate its 100th anniversary in three days of festivities judged the Centennial Lake Fest a buoyant success.

The record attempt hinged on floating enough tiny plastic bottle sailboats for a whole minute to earn a berth in the Guinness World Records book.

Michael Empric, the official adjudicator for Guinness who flew in from New York City to judge and count the boat launch, said Lake Decatur had achieved 282 boat-sailing participants.

“So we fell about 48 people short of the existing record,” he told the Herald & Review.

“But it was a great effort, and here is the thing: Coming out as a community and celebrating the community resource that the lake represents is just fantastic. The record would have been the cherry on top, but coming out and having a great day in beautiful weather, that is what really matters.”

He got no argument there, as Sunday’s wrap-up day concluded with 80-plus degree sunshine amid pretty much ideal conditions.

The festivities had started Friday evening with an illuminated boat parade and continued Saturday and Sunday with everything from live bands to car shows, petting zoos and displays of military and firefighter equipment. There were also dozens of food and craft vendors, along with play equipment and attractions aimed at kids, and even a fishing competition.

Stephanie Endsley, the organizer for the entire three days, said it was all about celebrating the lake by giving people a chance to make their own memories. And to also reintroduce the lake to those who may drive past it every day but have forgotten how much fun it can be.

“That was exactly the mission, the mission was to give the lake back to Decatur and let people have an experience that means something to them," added Endsley. "It’s their lake, and we just want them to love it a little. And I really think we’ve done that.”

Sunday visitor Jay Wrigley had grown up in Decatur but recently moved back to the city, and has been happy to get reacquainted with the lake he knew as a younger man. “There is a lot of positivity around the lake,” said Wrigley, 34.

“And just seeing Decatur do stuff like this really gives me a lot of hope. This is good.”

Visitor Alex Randall had just watched her 7-year-old daughter Kehleigha Randall brave a miniature mechanical riding bull attraction until she tumbled off, giggling, onto a suitably padded floor. “We’ve had a good time here,” said Randall, 33.

“I grew up around the lake and it's just really cool that my daughter can, too.”

And while the boat record never made it, there were other winners on Sunday. Nine-year-old Jaxon Stuart of Decatur managed to pull out a 1½-pound largemouth bass just before the bottle boats launched, and that won him the Centennial Lake Fest fishing competition.

