DECATUR — The Gov. Richard J. Oglesby Mansion will host its first open house of the year on Sunday, March 26.

The home, located at 421 W. William St., will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. A $2 per person donation is requested.

Oglesby is recognized as one of Decatur’s most distinguished citizens. He served as a U.S. senator, Union general during the Civil War, a three-term governor of Illinois and was a close friend and colleague of Abraham Lincoln.

The 1876 house was built in the Italianate style with a low pitched roof and a widow’s walk.

The home is open the last Sunday of each month through November. More information about the mansion, go to oglesbymansion.org.

