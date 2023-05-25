Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The Governor Richard J. Oglesby Mansion will be hosting an open house on Sunday, May 28.

The home, located at 421 W. William St., will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Members of the board of directors and community volunteers will act as docents during the tours.

A $2 per person donation is requested.

Oglesby is recognized as one of Decatur’s most distinguished citizens. He served as a U.S. senator, Union general during the Civil War, a three-term governor of Illinois and was a close friend and colleague of Abraham Lincoln.

The 1876 house was built in the Italianate style with a low pitched roof and a widow’s walk.

7 of Decatur's most historic homes John H. Culver home Linn House Oglesby Mansion A.E. Staley Residence Eli Ulery house James Millikin Home Powers Mansion