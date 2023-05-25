Gift this article
DECATUR — The Governor Richard J. Oglesby Mansion will be hosting an open house on Sunday, May 28.
Oglesby mansion board member Jane Rademacher explains why the man, and his home, are worth celebrating.
The home, located at 421 W. William St., will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Members of the board of directors and community volunteers will act as docents during the tours.
A $2 per person donation is requested.
Oglesby is recognized as one of Decatur’s most distinguished citizens. He served as a U.S. senator, Union general during the Civil War, a three-term governor of Illinois and was a close friend and colleague of Abraham Lincoln.
The 1876 house was built in the Italianate style with a low pitched roof and a widow’s walk.
7 of Decatur's most historic homes
John H. Culver home
Undated: John H. Culver home. It was sold to Roy Phillips in 1950 by Elizabeth C. Shellabarger, daughter of John H. Culver. Phillips remodeled it into apartments.
H&R file photo
Linn House
1985
H&R file photo
Oglesby Mansion
1975: The Oglesby Mansion, home of the state's only three-time governor.
H&R file photo
A.E. Staley Residence
1929
H&R file photo
Eli Ulery house
1979: The Eli Ulery house has historical and architecural significance, a state official says.
H&R file photo
James Millikin Home
1957: Repairs to the Decatur Art Center, 125 N. Pine St., make it look as shiny in 1957 as it may have looked when builty by James Millikin in 1876. The sturdy brick building has been tuckpointed, the wood porches rebuilt, the woodwork painted, plumbing, wiring and roofing has been repaired. After the death of Anna B. Millikin in 1913 the house stood vacant until used as a hospital in the flu epidemic of 1918. The first paintings were hung in 1919.
H&R file photo
Powers Mansion
The Powers Mansion in 1939.
H&R file photo
