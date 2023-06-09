DECATUR – The owner of Decatur’s Powers-Jarvis Mansion is reviewing its options after a “misunderstanding” has once again put the fate of the historic home in limbo.

“We’re devastated not being able to purchase the Powers mansion,” IGBY Minister Zach Drew said in the video.

IGBY had the winning bid of $301,750. In the final hour of its sale, the home's price tag doubled from around $145,000 to over $300,000, per monitoring of the online auction by the Herald & Review. The building was initially listed for sale for $130,000 before an auction was announced last week.

The result of the auction, conducted by ServiceLink Auction, is “under review,” said Geovanni Garcia, a representative of the business. No decision on next steps has yet been made, though a new auction is one option under consideration.

In the video, Drew detailed how the ministry had done its “due diligence” to research legal issues associated with the proposed purchase, had conducted title searches, had obtained board and investor approvals and thought it had funding in place prior to the online auction that ran Monday through Wednesday.

“Then there was a misunderstanding,” Drew said. “So we understood alongside our team and our investors that it was a cash-only option with the full price to be given within a day of the auction’s completion.

"Our financial institution, who had given us the OK for the project … had an understanding that it was 30 days to secure a conventional loan after all the title work was done.

“So it goes without saying that we’re not going to be able secure the property since they need the cash the day of.”

Local auctioneer Andy Black, who has no connection to the Powers-Jarvis sale, said typically a real estate auction requires bidders to put down a deposit and provide a letter from a bank or other lending institution showing an adequate line of credit, before being allowed to participate in such an auction. If the winning bidder does not complete the purchase, that deposit is forfeited. In a case like that, the second-highest bidder is under no obligation to purchase the property, though the auction company may offer the opportunity. More often, a new auction would be scheduled instead.

Drew and the local preservation group History of the Heartland expressed hope that whoever purchases the mansion will do so with plans to restore it.

“History of the Heartland is hopeful that putting the spotlight on the Powers Mansion and the significance of the home will assist in getting the proper buyer. We hope that whoever comes to own the property will have the determination and means to see it restored and will allow the community to share in the journey,” Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland said on behalf of the not-for-profit organization.

History of the Heartland members voted the Powers-Jarvis mansion as the No. 1 Most Endangered residence in Decatur in August 2020, the organization said.

The three-story Greek revival-style home at 357 W. Decatur St. went into foreclosure after its former owner failed to pay on the mortgage.

A check of legal records by the Herald & Review shows a man identified as “Anthony J. Grason” is the subject of a foreclosure action by U.S. Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

The foreclosure complaint listed the amount of modified indebtedness as $467,245.12.

The terms of the online auction included the home being sold as is, without the opportunity to view it in person, and taking on the responsibility of evicting the current residents.

The 7,700-square-foot mansion sits on 1½ acres. The home features 13 rooms, including seven bedrooms and a ballroom.

At one point the home featured underground parking for four cars.

The mansion was built by Charles Powers, whose family members were some of the biggest landowners in Macon County.

It was later owned by oil tycoon Vernon Jarvis. His sister-in-law, Hollywood star Nancy Walters, regularly stayed at the home and visited there for an extended period in 1961 after concluding filming on “Blue Hawaii” with Elvis Presley, and it was rumored that the King himself stayed there, though there's no proof of that.

The house was empty by the end of the 1960s and was damaged by an arson fire in 1970.

A plan to bulldoze the home in the mid-1970s to make way for an elderly housing complex was abandoned following a wave of local protests.

The Bachrach family, who owned Decatur-based Bachrach Clothing Inc., bought and restored the home in 1988. The Bachrachs used the home as a training center for their business before it was sold for more than $400,000 in a 2005 auction.

