Pearl Harbor ceremony planned for Monday in Decatur
DECATUR — A Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, on the lakefront side of the Beach House restaurant, 2301 E. Lake Shore Dr., Decatur.

The event is sponsored by the Macon County Honor Guard and the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County. Guest speaker will be Macon County board member, Debra Kraft.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military bombed a United States Pacific Fleet located in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Days later, America joined World War II. 

Guests should wear masks and respect social distancing during Monday's outdoor ceremony.

For more information, call (217) 424-1376.

