Pearl Harbor ceremony planned for Monday in Decatur

DECATUR — A Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, on the lakefront side of the Beach House restaurant, 2301 E. Lake Shore Dr., Decatur.
The event is sponsored by the Macon County Honor Guard and the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County. Guest speaker will be Macon County board member, Debra Kraft.
Watch now: Family comes together in Decatur to decorate tree honoring fallen military service members
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military bombed a United States Pacific Fleet located in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Days later, America joined World War II.
Guests should wear masks and respect social distancing during Monday's outdoor ceremony.
For more information, call (217) 424-1376.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: How Decatur newspapers covered Pearl Harbor
The Decatur Daily Review, 08 Dec 1941, Mon, Page 1
The Decatur Daily Review, 09 Dec 1941, Tue, Page 1
The Decatur Daily Review, 11 Dec 1941, Thu, Page 1
The Decatur Herald, 08 Dec 1941, Mon, [First Edition], Page 1
The Decatur Herald, 08 Dec 1941, Mon, [Second Edition], Page 1
The Decatur Herald, 09 Dec 1941, Tue, Page 1
The Decatur Herald, 10 Dec 1941, Wed, Page 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!