Penny Hammel, a Decatur golfing legend

Penny Hammel, Decatur native and LPGA great, found success at golf in each level she tried, including becoming the nation’s top college golfer in 1983.

Born in Decatur in 1962, her interest and love of golf came from her father, Richie Hammel, who was the golf pro at Faries Park Golf Course.

While a student at MacArthur High School, she helped the girls' golf team find success at the state tournament, qualifying in the 1976-77, 1977-78, and 1978-1979 academic years with a second place finish overall in 1977-78.

In the individual state competition, Hammel finished in overall fourth place as sophomore in 1976-77. She won back-to-back championships for MacArthur in 1977-78 and 1978-79, with the 1977-78 victory by a commanding five strokes ahead of her nearest competitor.

Hammel then found success on the national amateur level winning the 1979 PGA Girls Junior Championship. This would springboard her to the becoming an All-American on the University of Miami women’s golf team.

In 1983, Hammel won the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship making her the top female college golfer in the country.

The following year, her Hurricanes team also captured the NCAA team title.