Penny Hammel, a Decatur golfing legend

Penny Hammel, Decatur native and LPGA great, found success at golf in each level she tried, including becoming the nation’s top college golfer in 1983.
Born in Decatur in 1962, her interest and love of golf came from her father, Richie Hammel, who was the golf pro at Faries Park Golf Course.
While a student at MacArthur High School, she helped the girls' golf team find success at the state tournament, qualifying in the 1976-77, 1977-78, and 1978-1979 academic years with a second place finish overall in 1977-78.
In the individual state competition, Hammel finished in overall fourth place as sophomore in 1976-77. She won back-to-back championships for MacArthur in 1977-78 and 1978-79, with the 1977-78 victory by a commanding five strokes ahead of her nearest competitor.
Hammel then found success on the national amateur level winning the 1979 PGA Girls Junior Championship. This would springboard her to the becoming an All-American on the University of Miami women’s golf team.
In 1983, Hammel won the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship making her the top female college golfer in the country.
The following year, her Hurricanes team also captured the NCAA team title.
At the professional level, Hammel joined the LPGA in 1985 and she won her first professional tournament, the Jamie Farr Classic, that year.
Due to initial success during her time on the tour, Hammel was named LPGA Rookie of the Year in 1985. In total, Hammel would play on the LPGA tour for 21 years, through 2006, and she recorded eight career tournament wins.
Hammel also performed well in some of the most prestigious LPGA tournaments, including two third-place finishes in the 1989 U.S. Women’s Open and the 1996 Women’s PGA Championship.
Hammel was recently selected into the first class of the Decatur Public School Athletic Hall of Fame, which honors top athletes who attended any of the four high schools in town, Stephen Decatur, Lakeview, Eisenhower and MacArthur.
Currently a resident of Florida, Hammel's impact around the community can be felt each year as Decatur hosts a tour stop on the LPGA Symetra Tour.
She was instrumental in adding a stop for her hometown more than 30 years ago and today we know the event as the Decatur-Forsyth Classic.
