Petition seeks return of Anna Waters name to Decatur early childhood services program

DECATUR — Cassandra Brown credits the Head Start program as one of the building blocks that led to her success today.
When the 55-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, learned that the program will no longer be named after Anna Waters, an influential community activist from Decatur, she decided to get involved. She started a petition in an effort to help the Anna Waters Head Start Program retain its name.
"I care about maintaining her legacy," Brown said, just recently learning more about the life of the Decatur community activist through a Facebook post by History of the Heartland.
Brown went through the Head Start program as a child in 1968 and later graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1982. She went on to earn a four-year scholarship to attend Tuskegee University.
And as Waters' history involved overcoming the struggles of facing bigotry as an African-American woman in the mid-1900s, Brown found it fitting to file the petition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The activist spent many years advocating for voting rights and pre-school education for underprivileged children.
"She saw a need in her community and she stood up and did something about it," Brown said. "That's what I loved about the story."
The online petition had collected 731 signatures as of Tuesday morning and is expected to have 1,000 within the week, Brown said. The next step will be to present the petition in front of the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation, Brown said.
"I credit my early learning for making such a difference in my life," Brown said. "I went through the Decatur Public School system after that. I graduated college and had a successful career."
The program was renamed the Anna Waters Head Start program in November 1971, shortly after her retirement as a community organizer with the DMCOC. Parents pushed for the name change as a way to honor Waters and the impact she had on their children while in the program.
Tara Murray, executive director of DMCOC, said a "rebranding process" involved their Early Childhood Services no longer being named after Anna Waters.
"We value our history and our community’s history, and respect Anna Waters’ legacy," Murray said. "We are working internally on plans to honor her contributions to our agency and our community in another way."