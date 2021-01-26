Petition seeks return of Anna Waters name to Decatur early childhood services program

DECATUR — Cassandra Brown credits the Head Start program as one of the building blocks that led to her success today.

When the 55-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, learned that the program will no longer be named after Anna Waters, an influential community activist from Decatur, she decided to get involved. She started a petition in an effort to help the Anna Waters Head Start Program retain its name.

"I care about maintaining her legacy," Brown said, just recently learning more about the life of the Decatur community activist through a Facebook post by History of the Heartland.

Brown went through the Head Start program as a child in 1968 and later graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1982. She went on to earn a four-year scholarship to attend Tuskegee University.

And as Waters' history involved overcoming the struggles of facing bigotry as an African-American woman in the mid-1900s, Brown found it fitting to file the petition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The activist spent many years advocating for voting rights and pre-school education for underprivileged children.