DECATUR — In 1893, a 30-year-old Black man named Samuel J. Bush was forcibly removed from the Macon County Jail and lynched across the street by an armed mob of 1,500 white people from Mount Zion.

Bush had been accused of assaulting two white women. He proclaimed his innocence. But, like many Black men throughout American history, he was denied the opportunity to defend himself in a court of law and subjected to vigilante justice.

This troubled, long-buried episode in Macon County history will be brought into the sunlight on Saturday when a historical marker through the Illinois State Historical Society is dedicated on the Macon County Courthouse lawn.

The marker and dedication ceremony will take place on the 130th anniversary of Bush's death. And it will be just feet away from where it happened.

The marker comes after years of organizing by Decatur activist groups Affordable Activism and Walk It Like We Talk It.

Dana Thomas, a Decatur nurse and founder of Affordable Activism, said she first learned Bush's story in high school through her friend A.D. Carson, who is now a professor at the University of Virginia. She said the history was never taught in local schools.

But following the police killing of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests over systemic racism, Thomas said she was "energized to try to do something" to honor Bush's memory.

"I know it's very uncomfortable to talk about, but the fact that it is uncomfortable to talk about is why we should talk about it," Thomas said.

She said what happened to Bush is still relevant as the country continues to grapple with its troubled history on race and as instances of racism still play out on a daily basis.

According to the Illinois State Historical Society, this will be the fourth historical marker in Macon County and the first not having to do with former President Abraham Lincoln's local ties.

The unveiling of the marker will take place at the northeast corner of the Macon County Courthouse at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is expected to issue a proclamation declaring it "Samuel J. Bush Day" in the city.

Bush's great-great nephew Vernon Wimberly, of Jacksonville, Fla., will speak at the ceremony along with Macon County historian Mark Sorensen, Carson and Thomas.

The plaque, which cost nearly $4,000, is being funded through a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and a GoFundMe effort.

