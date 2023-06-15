DECATUR — The Powers-Jarvis mansion, the spectacular Decatur address that always seems to be left home alone without anyone with the pockets deep enough to take care of it, is going back on the auction block again.

Bidding opens Monday and is listed to start at $45,000 and will run until Wednesday. Maybe the second time will be the charm.

A previous auction earlier this month saw the 7,700-square foot and more than 100-year-old home knocked down for $301,750. But the winning bidder, IGBY International Ministries of Decatur, a religious group, ran into a problem with is financing and had to pull out of the deal.

The auction will once again be handled by ServiceLink Auction.

Auction rules stress that buyers must have “adequate funds or access to adequate funds” and will be required to pay an earnest money deposit of five percent of the winning bid within 24 hours of the sale.

But Renee Sommer, the Managing Broker and owner of County Line Realty, the local listing broker, said buyers will have the normal month or so period after that to complete closing and the sale.

She said interest is already hotting up and the auction is getting noticed. “We’ve had calls from all over the world about this property,” she said. “We’re really had quite a bit of international interest in it.”

The trick has always been finding a buyer able to invest in the place for the long term. That’s a hope that has proved pretty elusive since the mansion was sold at yet another auction in 2005 for $400,000. The winning bidders were the Grason family who later fell on hard times and saw banks foreclose on the building amid several prolonged court battles.

Some of their family members have launched a gofundme appeal to raise money to buy a house in Alabama where the current occupants can move to so they can be near family. An online post for the gofundme account — https://gofund.me/1cebe267 — said the couple want to leave but, suffering from ill health and other problems, have not had anywhere to go.

There have also been court battles and even a federal lawsuit filed over the mansion’s water supply being shut off, but Decatur City Council Deputy Manager Jon Kindseth told the Herald & Review Thursday the water was now back on.

“That was done at the request of the owner, the bank in this case,” Kindseth explained.

And while the the five bedroom, five bath mansion — complete with its own ballroom — may now have running water, it won’t have any potential bidders running through the halls. The existing tenants remain in place and so auction participants won’t be able to tour before they bid, and must content themselves with walking around the faded grandeur of the dilapidated exterior, which sits on 1.3 acres at 357 West Decatur Street.

Sommer has got her fingers crossed that the conclusion of the latest auction on Wednesday will end the home alone isolation and open a bright new chapter in the mansion’s 113 year history.

“We are hoping the property will go to someone who will restore it properly and enjoy it,” she said. “That is our biggest hope.”

