DECATUR — The Powers Mansion at 357 W. Decatur St. will go on the auction block on Monday, June 5.

The starting bid for the five-bedroom, four and a half bath home, built in 1910, is $49,000. The auction ends Wednesday, June 7.

No access to the interior is permitted, so potential buyers will be bidding without knowledge of the condition of the inside.

The property sits on 1.3 acres, is currently occupied and is sold “as is.” Because the property is in foreclosure and the occupants have so far declined to leave, a new owner will have to make arrangements to evict them.

While the house is in deteriorated condition, it was once a showplace, built by business magnate Charles Powers in 1910 and boasting its own ballroom. Later it was owned by oil tycoon Vernon Jarvis, whose wife's sister, Hollywood star Nancy Walters, often stayed there, most notably after finishing filming of “Blue Hawaii” with Elvis Presley.

By the late 1960s, the house was empty and was damaged by arson in the 1970s. An effort in the mid-1970s to raze the house and build a complex for seniors failed and was abandoned. The Bachrach family, owners of Bachrach Clothing Inc., bought and restored the house in 1988 and used it for a training center prior to the auction in 2005.

The house was bought at auction in 2005 for $400,000, plus a 5% buyer’s premium, to a person the Herald & Review identified as Anthony Garson. A check of legal records shows that a man named as “Anthony J. Grason” is the subject of a foreclosure action by U.S. Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

Staff writer Tony Reid contributed to this story.

