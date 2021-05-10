Procession for fallen Korean War soldier to follow Illinois 48 Monday evening en route to Decatur

Congressman Adam Kinzinger's plan to restore the GOP is getting its first big test Saturday. A congressional district outside Dallas, Texas, will hold a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Ron Wright, who died in February of COVID. It's a huge field with nearly two do…

DECATUR — A procession carrying the remains of Korean War soldier Cpl. Asa Vance will travel along Illinois 48 en route to his hometown of Decatur on Monday, May 10.

The procession will depart from St. Louis Lambert International Airport where his remains were scheduled to arrive at 3 p.m. A Patriot Guard procession will escort the family and the remains to Decatur, following Illinois 48 until it arrives at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on North Kandy Lane off of Pershing Road.

The procession is scheduled to make a stop in Litchifield at 5 p.m. before completing the journey home. Area residents are encouraged to line the route in honor of Vance, who was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

The Army listed him as presumed dead in 1954.

The funeral will be Friday, May 14, at the Central Christian Church, Springfield, with the burial at Camp Butler Cemetery, Springfield.