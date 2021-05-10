Procession for fallen Korean War soldier to follow Illinois 48 Monday evening en route to Decatur

DECATUR — A procession carrying the remains of Korean War soldier Cpl. Asa Vance will travel along Illinois 48 en route to his hometown of Decatur on Monday, May 10.
The procession will depart from St. Louis Lambert International Airport where his remains were scheduled to arrive at 3 p.m. A Patriot Guard procession will escort the family and the remains to Decatur, following Illinois 48 until it arrives at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on North Kandy Lane off of Pershing Road.
The procession is scheduled to make a stop in Litchifield at 5 p.m. before completing the journey home. Area residents are encouraged to line the route in honor of Vance, who was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.
The Army listed him as presumed dead in 1954.
The funeral will be Friday, May 14, at the Central Christian Church, Springfield, with the burial at Camp Butler Cemetery, Springfield.
Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un in 2018, the North Korean government turned over more than 55 boxes of war-dead remains to the United States. Some boxes of remains were recovered from Sinhung-ri, consistent with where Vance was reported missing in action. Analysts eventually identified Vance among the remains.
Vance remains were found through the work of the Defense Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency.
