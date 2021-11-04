Roger E. Walker Jr.'s legacy to be celebrated with a mural

DECATUR – Corey Walker said he always knew that if he ever owned a building in Decatur he would use the space to bring attention to local African-American idols and inspirations.

Now, having co-founded the Inc. Spot – the first minority-owned business incubator in the region – over a year ago, Walker said he plans to honor his late uncle and the first African-American sheriff elected in the state of Illinois, Roger E. Walker Jr., with a mural on the side of the building.

“I think that people want to see this and we’re in a position now with the Inc. Spot in an amazing location and to be able to use out own discretion to put one of our very own on our building,” said Walker, who is president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.

Tamara Fuller, president of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of the Inc. Spot, said the mural will be commissioned by Antonio Burton, who was born and raised in Decatur and now works at Hogan Prep Middle School in Kansas City, Mo., as a behavior interventionist, in addition to his art.

“He’s done additional work at the Boys and Girls Club and he’s really big on advocating artistry and promoting different artists,” Fuller said. “We wanted to use somebody who’s from Decatur and who has the skillset to do the mural.”

Roger E. Walker Jr. started at the county sheriff’s office as a patrol officer and worked his way up the ranks until he was elected county sheriff in 1998, making him the first Black sheriff elected in Illinois.

He went on to become director of the Illinois Department of Corrections from May 2003 to May 2009 and served on the state’s Prisoner Review Board until November 2010, when his health kept him from working.

He died in 2012 at the age of 63 in a Springfield hospital after battling a series of illnesses over several years.

Already having helped get his uncle into the Decatur Hall of Fame and memorialize Illinois 48 as Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road, Walker said he believes this new mural will become a historical site and that people will travel to see it.

Walker said the mural will require about $4,000 to commission the painting, prep the area, buy materials and install the proper lighting.

“I think that’s a minimum investment for the major contribution that Uncle Roger has contributed to this community and for us to be graced to have the historical perspective of the first African-American sheriff in the state of Illinois in our midst in this community,” Walker said.

The mural is still in the process of being planned but Walker said it should be unveiled soon.

To learn more about donating money for this mural, people should call the Inc. Spot at 217-706-5074.

