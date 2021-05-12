Sangamon River winds through area's history, future

Since the first Native Americans reached its banks and settlers followed in what became Macon County, the Sangamon River has rolled along, winding through Decatur's story up the present.

The Sangamon River is the largest Illinois River tributary with a length of 240 miles and a watershed encompassing 5,362 square miles. The watershed is separated into three management sections: Upper Sangamon, Lower Sangamon and Salt Creek.

The river starts in Ellsworth, just east of Bloomington, before curving through Ford, Champaign and Piatt counties. It drains into Lake Decatur and after continues on to Springfield where it splits. The main branch flows north, eventually draining into the Illinois River near Beardstown.

Abraham Lincoln and his family built their home on the north bank of the river 10 miles west of Decatur, near Harristown, when they moved here from Kentucky in 1830. As a young man, Lincoln floated down it to the Mississippi River on a flatboat.

The river is home to a grand variety of aquatic life and winds through dozens of conservation areas, including Rock Springs, providing scenic views for nature lovers and opportunities for Central Illinois residents to enjoy the outdoors.