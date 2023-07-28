DECATUR — The man who feared “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” got the keys to the Pandora’s box holding the world’s first nuclear bomb thanks, in part, to crucial top-secret engineering work carried out in Decatur.

The story behind creating the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 — which killed more than 100,000 Japanese citizens and finally persuaded Imperial Japan that continuing World War II was a lost cause — has been thrown into sharp relief with the release of the summer blockbuster movie “Oppenheimer.”

It explores the brilliant and tragic life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the wartime director of the Los Alamos Laboratory which spearheaded the Manhattan Project, code name for the bomb’s development.

And a key part of that development was done in a disguised factory tucked into the middle of Soy City, a factory that paved the way for a weapon that stopped World War II but, if the even deadlier and enhanced versions of it were ever used in anger now, could spell the end of mankind.

In a 1965 TV interview, two years before he died, Oppenheimer was asked what passed through his mind when he saw the flash of the nuclear fireball on July 16, 1945, as the first man-made nuclear explosion in history lit up a test area of New Mexico desert known as the Jornada del Muerto, which roughly means “Dead Man’s Journey.”

Oppenheimer recalled thinking of lines from Hindu scripture about death and destruction in the service of duty as the world outside went white with nuclear fire.

“‘Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.’ I suppose we all thought that, one way or another,” Oppenheimer said.

“We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed; a few people cried. Most people were silent.”

Secret no more

Decatur’s role in ushering in the nuclear age was top secret, as was every aspect of the Manhattan Project. But secrecy was gone with the mushroom cloud of the first bomb dropped on Hiroshima by the B-29 bomber “Enola Gay,” (a plane named for the pilot’s mother) at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 1945.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, this headline appeared in the then Decatur Herald: “Garfield Plant Here Aiding in Production of New Atomic Bomb.”

The story continued: “Decatur and the nation’s best-kept secret of the war is out.

The Garfield division of the Houdaille-Hershey Corp. has been having a part in the production of the new atomic bomb.

“Announcement of the war plant’s production of parts of the world’s most powerful bomb came yesterday from the office of Maj. Gen. Leslie R. Groves in the War Department at Washington, D.C.

“It was the first announcement which in any way indicated what the Garfield plant has been producing since the plant began production a year ago last spring.”

You can read all about it these days on the website of the Atomic Heritage Foundation (AHF), which seeks to preserve and tell the story of the Manhattan Project and the legacy of the Atomic Age. The Decatur plant gets its own special mention.

Located near a site once used for manufacturing the Comet automobile in the 800 block of East Garfield Avenue, the Houdaille-Hershey Plant was disguised as a place for assembling car parts. What it was really doing was feverishly working to manipulate and apply materials used in the process of enriching uranium to produce the raw fuel that powered explosive nuclear chain reactions.

The Decatur plant was responsible for the complex job of plating the interior of pipes with a barrier material instrumental in the “gaseous diffusion process for the enrichment of uranium,” according to the foundation.

Its website features an interview with the late Lawrence S. O’Rourke, a scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project and also worked in Decatur, training the employees there who had no idea of the purpose behind their work.

O’Rourke recalls how the plant was visited by Lt. General Leslie Groves (played by Matt Damon in the movie, with Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer); Groves was an Army engineer who oversaw all of the bomb work.

“The most memorable part of it was one day when General Groves appeared on scene,” said O’Rourke.

“And I learned that when General Groves shows up, things happen — what a dynamic person. And he stood on a platform and over his head was this sign (that said) ‘Every tube may mean a life,’” (tubes were part of the enriching process equipment).

“That was very dramatic … I can see him up there and he didn’t cut any corners, he just laid it on. He said ‘I don’t care how hard you think you are working, or how tough you think it is or how tedious it may seem to you; you just keep at it…’”

Bret Robertson, chairman of the History of the Heartland group that celebrates Decatur history, isn’t surprised the Manhattan Project's Decatur workforce, numbering some 4,000 during peak production at the secret factory, was able to give the general his ultimate weapon.

Robertson described the city as a sophisticated manufacturing hub before World War II came along. And the production lines that formerly churned out precision parts for civilian machinery were able to switch rapidly to beating their plowshares into swords at Uncle Sam’s behest.

“Decatur was a great manufacturing town with not only the factory capabilities but also the engineering capacity to put together new processes and make it work,” said Robertson.

“This place had the engineering bandwidth to pull it all off and a workforce that was able to support that.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe was surprised to learn about her city’s A-bomb connection but not shocked at all to know that the manufacturing hub of Central Illinois was able to get its share of the job done. She does wonder, however, at the immensity of the history-changing product those skilled local hands were helping to fashion, and the responsibility shouldered by men like Oppenheimer who knew where all that manufacturing prowess was headed.

“Can you imagine having to make those decisions, and what the people who actually knew what was going on had to be going through?” she asked.

“It’s mind-boggling. And it’s amazing to think Decatur played a role in all that.”

Atomic debate

Debate has raged ever since about the morality of using the nightmare weapons that Decatur helped make possible, and which soon began to proliferate. Oppenheimer himself met with President Harry Truman in October 1945 to advocate for international control of atomic weapons, and he opposed development of the more powerful hydrogen bomb.

The top secrecy of the Manhattan Project had been penetrated early by the former Soviet Union which had tested its first nuclear bomb in 1949. Today, the Federation of American Scientists states that at least nine countries are now known to possess nuclear weapons with an estimated 12,500 warheads in arsenals scattered around the planet.

The U.S. stockpile alone is feared to have the capacity to annihilate most of human life some 10 times over due to the development of more potent warheads. The bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki had an explosive yield of 15 kilotons (one kiloton equals 1,000 tons of TNT); and yet as early as 1954 the U.S. tested a weapon with a 15-megaton yield while the former Soviet Union tested a weapon with an estimated yield of up to 58 megatons — the “Tsar Bomba” — in 1961.

To put that into a frightening perspective, one megaton has the same blast energy as one million tons of TNT.

So how are we to see the dawn of the age of nuclear terror now? Macon County Historian Mark Sorensen says we ought to remember the context of World War II and the threat America and the free world faced from the likes of Imperial Japan and the Nazi Third Reich under Adolf Hitler.

Hitler’s scientists were laboring to produce an atomic weapon and the Nazis already had a delivery vehicle ready to go: the V2 rocket, pioneered by Wernher Von Braun, the German scientist who would later send Americans to the moon while working for NASA. His V2 was the world’s first intercontinental ballistic missile that traveled faster than sound and was dropping conventional warheads on London in 1944.

Given all that and the prospect of a Japan that had refused to surrender as almost 7,000 U.S. Marines lost their lives in the fight to take just one Japanese island — Iwo Jima — the casualty prospects from an invasion of that country’s mainland were staggering. American war-planners had estimates of up to a million dead G.I.s and many more Japanese fatalities.

Sorensen says with those sobering predictions clouding the future, there was some sense of salvation seen in the weapon Decatur helped to bring about, a weapon so terrible it could shock a fanatical enemy into suddenly giving up and sparing the world more grinding mass bloodshed.

“People wanted the war to end, and they wanted to see it end tomorrow,” he said.

Japanese nuclear bomb casualties are estimated at 66,000 dead and 69,000 wounded in Hiroshima, and 39,000 dead and 25,000 injured in Nagasaki.

On the other side of the scale are the total casualty figures for the entire World War II conflict up until the bombs forced Japan’s surrender, and the end of the global war, on Aug. 15, 1945.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans estimates the war cost 15 million battle deaths worldwide and 25 million wounded. Civilian deaths are estimated at 45 million, but that’s hard to judge; the museum says some projections list Chinese civilian deaths alone at 50 million.

In the years after the global conflict’s ocean of blood had finally dried came the icy fear of the Cold War that saw America confronted, and still facing, potential adversaries armed with nukes.

And yet in the terror prospect of a nuclear exchange has lain its salvation. The threat and promise of the MAD doctrine — mutually assured destruction — has, so far, successfully managed to keep anyone from truly becoming death, the destroyer of this single fragile world.