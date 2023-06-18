DECATUR — Joyful sounds, vibrant dancing and a cooling breeze blowing in off the lake like the breath of freedom made Sunday’s Juneteenth celebration at Decatur’s Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater one to remember.

It was the third time the event has been held at the venue and conditions were picture perfect: a temperature in the low 80s, shady cloud cover and that welcome natural air conditioning system care of Lake Decatur.

Staged by the Decatur Park District to honor the national holiday, observed Monday, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Sunday’s event had something for everyone.

Millikin University student and saxophone maestro Theodore Fisher wowed the audience with his technical mastery while child dancers from Decatur’s Dynamic Dance Factory blended moves with emotion on the Devon stage. There was also comedy, miming, poetry and a live band to round out an entertainment package that began at 2 p.m. and rolled on until 6 p.m.

Craft vendors and food trucks offered plenty of choice and the free celebration also handed every audience member a $5 voucher toward the meal or snack of their choice.

“We’re also here to support local businesses, and we’re proud of that,” said Stacey Young, commissioner of the Decatur Park District. “We’ve got a lot of different acts, a lot of different entertainment, and so it's a great way to not only celebrate Juneteenth, but also Father’s Day.”

There was also a theme to the Juneteenth side of the event with the title “We Are The Change.” The idea was that while the evil of slavery lies ashamed and dead in the past, hanging onto the gift of freedom and equality is a task given anew to each generation to defend and protect.

“It is so important for us to be aware of what’s happened in our history so we don’t repeat it,” said Young. “We must work to make our community a better place to live and work and be together."

Vendor Pam Allison, who makes intricate and highly decorated African dolls out of rolled-up newspapers, would say a hearty “amen” to that. She’s glad she lives in a free and open society, but worries that some people take the concept of personal freedom to do what they like a little too far.

“When I was growing up us kids had a curfew and we had discipline,” said Young, 60.

“And families were always together for any event. And you all had better be at that dinner table at the same time; we need to get those family values back.”

Strong families build stronger societies, and the Rev. Courtney Carson, who opened Sunday’s celebration with prayer, said strength is needed to defend the mantle of freedom bequeathed from the sacrifices of the past.

“So God, we ask that you help, God, because we live under the dangerous threat, we live under the danger that freedom is never more than one generation away from destruction,” he prayed.

“We didn’t pass it down to our children in the bloodstream, so we are asking you, dear heavenly father, that right now you wake up the generation and give us the strength and endurance to stand because our freedom must be fought for, our freedom must be protected, our freedom must be preserved and handed down to our children so they may do the same to their children and their children’s children.”

10 notable Juneteenth celebrations across the US How Juneteenth is being celebrated across the US Juneteenth and Beyond Guided Tours - Galveston, Texas Opal's Walk for Freedom - Fort Worth, Texas Memphis Juneteenth Festival - Memphis, Tennessee Juneteenth Music Festival - Philadelphia Macknificent Freedom Fest - Fort Wayne, Indiana 52nd Juneteenth Street Festival - Milwaukee Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival - Las Vegas 7th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival - Columbia, South Carolina Omaha Freedom Festival - Omaha, Nebraska FABA Fest - Barbados