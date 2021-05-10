 Skip to main content
Central Illinois is fortunate to have a plethora of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors right at its doorstep. One such scenic gem is Spitler Woods State Natural Area.

The site, a half-mile east of Mount Zion off Illinois 121, was named for Ida B. Spitler who donated the land to the state in 1937, preserving for posterity the area's shaded ravines and towering trees.

The 200-acre site is home to one of the largest acreages of old growth woods in Central Illinois. Much of the site is dedicated as Spitler Woods Nature Preserve, providing additional protection for the site's valuable natural features.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Spitler Woods mesic upland forest includes red oak, sugar maple, black walnut and basswood on the hillsides and slopes. Dry mesic forest containing white oak, red oak and shagbark hickory is present on the higher elevations. Wet-mesic floodplain forest containing sycamore, hackberry and Ohio buckeye is present along the creek, which flows through the nature preserve.

The site has a display of spring wildflowers, including false rue anemone, wild geranium, trillium, spring beauty and mayapple.

Spitler Woods provides habitat for songbirds, with birders spotting yellow-billed cuckoo, gray catbird, eastern wood pewee and red-bellied woodpecker.

With hiking paths, picnic shelters and a youth group camp, Spitler Woods State Natural Area is an attractive site for residents and wildlife alike.

