LOS ANGELES — "Fields of Gold," the documentary about Decatur businessman A.E. Staley, has a premiere date.
Staley started Staley Manufacturing Co., and moved it in 1909 to Decatur, where the company became the heart of the community and its owner internationally known. A documentary about Staley's life will premiere at 9 p.m. CST on Aug. 19 at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, according to Los Angeles based Pollack Films, which produced the movie.
"Fields of Gold" will have a Decatur premiere at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Lincoln Square Theater, followed by a limited theatrical run.
The film is written and directed by Regional Emmy Award-winner Julie Staley of Spencer Films and narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Coyote. The Decatur Herald & Review is a partner in the film.
The documentary follows A.E. Staley's journey from barefoot farmer to the founder and leader of an agricultural empire. The film features Staley's ownership of turn-of-twentieth-century baseball and football teams called the Decatur Staleys.
"One of Gene's most ambitious endeavors was the fellowship club which he created for both employee benefits at work and personal social time," said Julie Staley, who is also a producer. "The fellowship club gave workers a sense of community and family, eventually leading Gene to create athletic teams. The most notable being a football team the Decatur Staleys, led by George Halas, which later became the Chicago Bears."
The documentary also portrays Staley's commitment to his employees, his customers and his community.
"What impressed me the most about Gene Staley's story was that despite the hardships he faced to build his manufacturing business in Decatur, Illinois, in the early 1900s, he cared more about people than money," said Michael Pollack, CEO of Pollack Films. "This man went through a lot, lost it all, rolled the dice, and lost again, but he always took care of people. He was selfless. This is what made Staley a success."
The films executive producers are Mark Staley (Julie Staley's husband) and the late Grant Staley, both great-grandsons of A.E. Staley.
Another executive producer, Arthur Allan Seidelman, supervised the post-production. His awards include two Emmys, the Peabody, the Humanitas, the Western Heritage, several Christophers, and numerous film festival awards. He also recently received an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters from Whittier College, his alma mater.
The film is also executive produced by Lauren McGill and George Veras. Veras is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning producer and former COO and executive producer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.