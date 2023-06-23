LOS ANGELES — "Fields of Gold," the documentary about Decatur businessman A.E. Staley, has a premiere date.

Staley started Staley Manufacturing Co., and moved it in 1909 to Decatur, where the company became the heart of the community and its owner internationally known. A documentary about Staley's life will premiere at 9 p.m. CST on Aug. 19 at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, according to Los Angeles based Pollack Films, which produced the movie.

"Fields of Gold" will have a Decatur premiere at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Lincoln Square Theater, followed by a limited theatrical run.

The film is written and directed by Regional Emmy Award-winner Julie Staley of Spencer Films and narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Coyote. The Decatur Herald & Review is a partner in the film.

The documentary follows A.E. Staley's journey from barefoot farmer to the founder and leader of an agricultural empire. The film features Staley's ownership of turn-of-twentieth-century baseball and football teams called the Decatur Staleys.

"One of Gene's most ambitious endeavors was the fellowship club which he created for both employee benefits at work and personal social time," said Julie Staley, who is also a producer. "The fellowship club gave workers a sense of community and family, eventually leading Gene to create athletic teams. The most notable being a football team the Decatur Staleys, led by George Halas, which later became the Chicago Bears."

The documentary also portrays Staley's commitment to his employees, his customers and his community.

"What impressed me the most about Gene Staley's story was that despite the hardships he faced to build his manufacturing business in Decatur, Illinois, in the early 1900s, he cared more about people than money," said Michael Pollack, CEO of Pollack Films. "This man went through a lot, lost it all, rolled the dice, and lost again, but he always took care of people. He was selfless. This is what made Staley a success."

The films executive producers are Mark Staley (Julie Staley's husband) and the late Grant Staley, both great-grandsons of A.E. Staley.

Another executive producer, Arthur Allan Seidelman, supervised the post-production. His awards include two Emmys, the Peabody, the Humanitas, the Western Heritage, several Christophers, and numerous film festival awards. He also recently received an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters from Whittier College, his alma mater.

The film is also executive produced by Lauren McGill and George Veras. Veras is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning producer and former COO and executive producer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

GALLERY: The Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears 🏈 1920 1920 1956 1989 2017 2018 2018 George Halas

43 photos of the Staley family Staley family 1978-2 Staley, A E three generations 1930 Staley Henry M. 1957 Staley Henry Mueller Staley Iona Staley Mrs. Henry M. 1963 Staley Robert C Staley Ruth 1929 Staley Ruth golf 1929 Staley Ruth golf Staley Ruth 1938 Staley Family 1978 Staley A Rollin and Mrs. StaleyAE 1937 Staley AE 1918 Staley AE 1932 Staley AE portrait Staley, A.E. Staley AE presented bust Steley AE III Staley AE Jr Staley AE Jr Staley AE Jr and Mrs Staley AE Jr and Mrs Staley AE Jr and Schuter Staley AE Jr. Scheiter and Nordlund Staley AE Jr Staley AE Jr mother wife Staley AE Jr Mrs 1951 Staley AE Jr Mrs 1963 Staley AE Jr Mrs. Staley AE Jr Mrs and Robert Staley AE Jr. Staley AE Jr and Mrs. Staley AE Jr medal Staley AE Sr Staley Debbie 1986 Staley Debbie children 1986 Staley Debby 1983 Staley 50th anniversary Staley A Rollin 1928 Staley A Rollin 1950 Staley A Rollin 1959

50 photos of the Staley office building Staley office arches Staley office art 1978 Staley office art Staley office desks Staley office 1981 Staley office corn 1978 Staley office detail 1980 Staley office door Staley office doors 1930 Staley office eagles 1980 Staley office entry Staley office flag Staley office garden Staley office granite Staley office industrial dept Staley office interior Staley office interior 1981 Staley office interior Staley office interior Staley off interior Staley office lights Staley office lobby 1980 Staley office lobby Staley office mural Staley office murals 1980 Staley office night 1930 Staley office night 1932 Staley office night 1961 Staley office night 1989 Staley office sales dept Staley offce second floor Staley office sky Staley office tower Staley office interior Staley building 1956 Staley Mfg 1981 Staley dining 1913 Staley interior painting Staley building lights 1930 Staley office building 1930 Staley office 1930 Staley office 1935 Staley office 1937 Staley office 1938 Staley office 1948 Staley office 1955 Staley office 1955 Staley office 1978 Staley office 1960 Staley office A.E. Sr