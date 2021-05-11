Sufjan Stevens' low-fi ode to Decatur

In 2003, Detroit-born folk singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens launched an ambitious project to produce an album for each of the 50 U.S. states.

First up, appropriately, was Michigan. The 15 tracks included songs like “The Upper Peninsula" and "Say Yes! to M!ch!gan!,” a slightly obscure reference to the state’s 1980s tourism slogan.

Then, in 2005, came the low-fidelity concept album “Illinois” and "Decatur, or, Round of Applause for Your Stepmother!"

The three-minute song talks about the “sound of the engines and the smell of the grain,” plus references to Lincoln, the Sangamon River, Caterpillar and rumors of an alligator found in a waterway.

Other whimsical lyrics include “Chickenmobile with your rooster tail,” pointing to the four-wheeled Krekel’s Custard marketing tool.

In a 2005 interview with the AV Club website, Stevens was asked whether the song was “your attempt to find a bunch of words that rhyme with Decatur.”