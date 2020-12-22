 Skip to main content
The Herald & Review's No. 8 story of 2020: Decatur residents fight to keep local history alive
The Herald & Review's No. 8 story of 2020: Decatur residents fight to keep local history alive

DECATUR— Soy City residents have shown they're willing to fight to preserve local history.

In 2020, hard-fought efforts were made to preserve the Staley Pump House by the Save the Pump House group as the building faced demolition. The group held meetings and a public campaign in hopes the Lake Decatur building's owners, Tate & Lyle, would let the structure live rather than go forward with plans to tear it down.

Despite the group's efforts, demolition was completed in the spring.

Workers tear down the Staley Pump House on Lake Decatur.

Chris Olsen, Tate & Lyle’s vice president for community and government affairs, in March said application for a city of Decatur demotion permit listed "work value" at $935,000 and a $7,000 permit fee. Bret Robertson, Save the Pump House chairman, said that much money could have helped immensely in rehabilitation. 

Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, a non-profit group that took ownership of the theater's operations in July, announced revitalization plans aimed at making the building viable for shows and events.

Decatur residents were buzzing in August when the theater was opened for tours following years of it being closed. New ownership had worked with city officials after the building was deemed unsafe, according to Board Vice President Mark Scranton. 

The Lincoln Square Theater opened its doors to the public Saturday, giving people a glimpse inside the historic downtown structure. A new group of volunteers, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, announced plans last week to make renovations that will allow the building to host shows and events.

Theater officials said they're looking to raise $500,000 for necessary repairs that include work to the auditorium and to fix structural damage with a goal of hosting various live shows and events once more.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

