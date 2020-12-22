The Herald & Review's No. 8 story of 2020: Decatur residents fight to keep local history alive

DECATUR— Soy City residents have shown they're willing to fight to preserve local history.

In 2020, hard-fought efforts were made to preserve the Staley Pump House by the Save the Pump House group as the building faced demolition. The group held meetings and a public campaign in hopes the Lake Decatur building's owners, Tate & Lyle, would let the structure live rather than go forward with plans to tear it down.

Despite the group's efforts, demolition was completed in the spring.

Chris Olsen, Tate & Lyle’s vice president for community and government affairs, in March said application for a city of Decatur demotion permit listed "work value" at $935,000 and a $7,000 permit fee. Bret Robertson, Save the Pump House chairman, said that much money could have helped immensely in rehabilitation.

