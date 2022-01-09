The story behind the Decatur Transfer House murals

DECATUR — Decatur’s Transfer House is a work of art.

But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Between some of her choices in the boxes, we worked together to include some of the things that we at the CVB felt were important to include,” said Teri Hammel, executive director for the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We came up with this finished design. These were ones that people can generally relate to.”

Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.

