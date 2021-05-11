Transfer House remains icon of community

With its distinctive red roof and octagonal shape, the Transfer House was officially adopted as the city symbol in 2001 but was a key part of Decatur history before that.

Designed by William W. Boyington, the structure was built in 1896 in Lincoln Square at Main and Main streets. Passengers used it for shelter as they waited for streetcars and later, buses.

The building was associated with the Goodman Band, today called the Decatur Municipal Band, which gave weekly summertime concerts from the bandstand on the roof. It also served as a gathering place for major events, such as an appearance by President Howard Taft in 1911 and Decatur's celebration at the end of World War II.