Transfer House remains icon of community

With its distinctive red roof and octagonal shape, the Transfer House was officially adopted as the city symbol in 2001 but was a key part of Decatur history before that.
Designed by William W. Boyington, the structure was built in 1896 in Lincoln Square at Main and Main streets. Passengers used it for shelter as they waited for streetcars and later, buses.
The building was associated with the Goodman Band, today called the Decatur Municipal Band, which gave weekly summertime concerts from the bandstand on the roof. It also served as a gathering place for major events, such as an appearance by President Howard Taft in 1911 and Decatur's celebration at the end of World War II.
Two proposals to move the Transfer House failed, most recently in the 1930s. A third try proved the charm, although it was no small feat. On Nov. 20, 1962, Robert B. Cruikshank hauled the 150-ton structure to Central Park.
The Transfer House has been empty since 2005, when the now-defunct Downtown Decatur Council moved out after 35 years, citing its "dilapidated state."
After that, city leaders contemplated moving it back to its original location, but the Illinois Department of Transportation nixed that plan for traffic and safety reasons.
While a long-term future use for the landmark remains in question, city leaders have since invested in protecting it. In 2007, the city spent roughly $500,000 to restore the exterior of the structure, including work on the roof, ornamental spire, windows, doors, stone masonry, stone benches and exterior lighting. Two years ago, the city completed another $63,000 worth of repairs to its internal support system.
As you drive by Central Park on Franklin Street, take a look to your left. There our city symbol stands resolutely, still providing an opportunity to catch some shade, rest a bit and ponder the traffic that passes by every day.
