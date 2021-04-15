'Two Nights of Fury Remembered' coming Saturday

It’s been 25 years, but time has done little to diminish the memories of the back–to-back tornadoes that struck Macon County in 1996.

“Once you go through something like this, you never forget,” said Kelly Miller, whose home was leveled by the tornado as it rumbled through Harristown on April 19, 1996. The area was already recovering from a tornado that hit the south end of Decatur the night before.

The Herald & Review will share more from Miller and others on Saturday with the publication of "Two Nights of Fury Remembered," a series of stories and images stemming from the events of April 18 and 19, 1996, as well as special video content on herald-review.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.