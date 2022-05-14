Watch now: Antique tractors, tools on display at Farming in the '50s in Argenta

ARGENTA — Victorian ladies did not sew because their families needed clothes, as poorer women did then. They only did fancy work that wouldn't mar their delicate hands.

They could buy a bird-shaped device that would hold their material so they could embroider on it — and if you wanted to see one, plus any number of other tools that are often mysterious-looking, you could stop by Stan Seevers' booth at the Farming in the '50s event held in Argenta on Saturday.

“This is a cow tail holder,” Seevers told Rick Lowe and Meg Young, who stopped by the booth with Lowe's daughter, Holly Jenkins, and her daughters, Emma and 3-week-old Olivia. “It was patented in 1912 and sold for 50 cents.”

Seevers is a wealth of information on the tools of the past, though he admitted, laughing, that sometimes he has to research to find out what something is, too. The cow tail holder is just what it sounds like: It keeps the cow's tail secure so she can't smack you with it when you're milking her.

Another device that Lowe asked about was a candle holder for miners. The miner would put a lit candle in the holder clip it to his helmet so he could see where he was going when he took his lunch break. It also had a long, pointed piece that he could jam into the mine's wall to give him light while he ate.

“I didn't lose anything down there,” quipped Bruce White, who was helping Seevers at his booth. “I'm not going down there.”

The event was organized by Martin Bayless of Annella Farms, with help from some of his farmer friends. Thanks to the wet, cold spring weather, a lot of farmers are in the fields trying to catch up with plowing and planting right now, but Bayless was still pleased with the number of antique tractors and vendors who showed up on Saturday.

“There's just not a lot of tractor shows in this area,” Bayless said. “My brother and my dad and I, we own antique tractors, and we've lived in Argenta for the past 14 years and just wanted to have a tractor show here, and thought it would be something that would be a pretty good draw.”

He was amazed, he said, when they started calling people to help, how many people nearby had antique tractors. About 40 tractors were on display, plus “hit-and-miss” motors, which powered appliances such as washing machines while using very little fuel; Seevers' antique hand tools; food and drink from local businesses; handmade items and baked goods; and Garriott's Antiques, housed in the Garriott family barn adjacent to the tractor show.

And while the hit-and-miss motors were fuel-efficient, they were also pretty smoky, which Bayless joked would “kill all the mosquitoes in Argenta.”

Morris Ennis and his brother Dwight restored a 1949 Model C Allis-Chalmers tractor which they had on display. The restoration took about six months, Dwight Ennis said, and Morris Ennis said he made a couple of modifications, such as adding a horn, just for fun.

“People leave these parked outside,” Morris Ennis said. “They rust away.”

The Ennis tractor was outside, but had a canopy over it to protect it from the weather. The Ennis brothers' dad knew mechanics, and taught his sons that skill as well, so they had the know-how to restore the tractor and had a good time doing it, too, Morris Ennis said.

Garriott Antiques, in the family barn adjacent to the tractor show downtown, has been in the family for years, and is run by Dawn McKinney, girlfriend of Dave Garriott. She still has the original stained-glass sign from the store opened by Dave's father, Richard, hanging in the shop.

One of the prized items in the store is a 1970s-era record player. And yes, it works just fine.

"I tell the kids that it will only play records from the '70s," McKinney said.

