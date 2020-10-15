Watch now: Ashmore Estates to be featured on YouTube paranormal investigation series

ASHMORE — Long-thought by some to be the spectral home of those who lived and died there, Ashmore Estates has drawn the attention of a team of investigators who decided to add the Midwest to their explorations of the paranormal.
The crew of the YouTube online series “Haunt ME” found the century-old rural Coles County building interesting for its haunted reputation and its history as well.
“We’re most interested in intriguing history,” show crew and cast member Ty Gowen said.
“Haunted ME” is in its seventh season and the show on its visit to Ashmore Estates is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Tuesday.
The “ME” in the show’s name is a reference to the abbreviation for the state of Maine, as Gowen said past seasons have featured locations there and other parts of New England.
Gowen said he and crew members Carol Cleveland and Anna Halloran started doing paranormal investigations about seven years ago. They decided to explore different locations as a way to gather more information about haunted places, real or imagined.
“It used to scare us but now there’s really power in understanding,” he said.
Ashmore Estates owner Robbin Terry contacted the show, which helped lead to what Gowen described as a fast-paced, one-week trip to the Midwest that also included sites in Liberty, Missouri, and Middletown, Ohio.
They spent the night of Aug. 22 at Ashmore Estates, ready to investigate and learn more about a location that had a history “like the opening of a horror movie,” he said.
The multi-story brick building, located just north of Illinois Route 16 about a mile west of Ashmore, has a past that includes time as a home for the indigent and an asylum.
It was a home for the developmentally disabled when it closed in 1987, then sitting vacant for years until Terry bought it and did extensive cleaning and repairs six years ago.
Now, it’s primarily used for paranormal investigations, with investigators often motivated by stories such as that of a deadly fire in the building.
Gowen said they used “a bunch of different tactics” at Ashmore Estates, with results including hearing footsteps and seeing a piece of equipment knocked off its stand.
It appeared to be what’s called a “K2 anomaly,” an electromagnetic surge when a spirit tries to manifest itself, “like someone’s trying to contact us,” he said.
Gowen said he and the rest of the show’s crew are “totally fine” with those who doubt the paranormal, and they can still enjoy the history lessons the show provides.
“We need healthy skeptics to keep us honest, keep pushing us for more concrete evidence,” he said.
Sometimes, what sounds like noise from a rusted pipe ends up being just that, and “we’re trying to weed away what can be explained,” he added.
Terry said Ashmore Estates is booked for paranormal investigations most Friday and Saturday nights and some week nights as well. It’s also been used as a wedding location and for people who simply want to visit, he said.
With Ashmore Estates’ history also including it serving as a target for trespassers and vandalism, Terry issued a warning that there are now several security surveillance video cameras at the site.
