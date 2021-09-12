Watch now: Broomcorn Festival sweeps into Arcola for 50th year

ARCOLA — On Sunday, the last day of the 50th annual Broomcorn Festival in Arcola, Mona Aprile pulled up to a surprise at a family member’s house.

The home, just down the street from downtown Arcola, was decorated to celebrate Aprile’s 80th birthday.

“This was so sweet of them,” said Aprile. “I’ve got a rowdy family—I don’t know where they got that from.”

Aprile, originally from the Kankakee area, recently moved to Arcola, where many members of her family live, but she has been coming to the Broomcorn Festival for years.

This year, since her birthday fell on the last day of the festival, they spent most of her birthday weekend at the event.

“It (the festival) was great, crazy,” said Aprile. “I think it’s the most people that’s been here.”

“Since we lived here, it has gotten bigger,” said Aprile’s granddaughter, Sabrina Medina. “So it’s kind of become a tradition.”

The Broomcorn Festival has been growing steadily for the last 50 years.

“We get to see a lot of the people we haven’t seen in a while,” said Arcola resident Marlene Snyder.

She came not only to enjoy the festival, but to buy something you might be hard-pressed to find elsewhere: a homemade broom, right from the broom makers themselves.

“They’re in high demand,” said Snyder. “The last one disappeared on me. People decide they want a broom and take it.”

Arcola was known as the "Broomcorn Capital of the World" from the 1880s to the 1950s. The headquarters of The Thomas Monahan Company, or TMCO, a major manufacturer of brooms throughout the world, remain in its original location in Arcola.

Broom-making is quite the process, said Jodi Jewell, who was selling traditional brooms on Sunday in the “broom tent.”

“You need to wet your broomcorn, then you make your broom, then you dry the corn because it’s wet,” said Jewell. “When it’s dry, it’s straight. Then you have to sew the broom, cut it off, and then you have your broom.”

Making brooms is in the blood for Jewell, whose father, Louis Turner, made brooms all of her life.

He even created one of the world’s largest brooms in 1972, and it made a tour in the Broomcorn Parade. People can see it now in the First Bank on Oak Street in Arcola.

Jewell isn't the only one who carried on the family tradition as the Broomcorn Festival went through the ages.

Emcee Terry Thornton has been playing a major role in the festival for nearly 45 years, since he was just a kid. He started out by helping his father, the previous emcee, until he died nearly 20 years ago. Thornton has taken over ever since then.

“I keep everyone from bumping into each other,” said Thornton. “It can get pretty crowded.”

Thornton noted that the festival has grown gradually for 50 years, but it still retains some of the original charm.

“I don’t know if it’s changed so much, but it has grown,” he said. “We just keep adding things over the years to make it more interesting for people to come.”

The Broomcorn Festival has always been a community effort, he added.

“One of the original reasons it was started was to help the different clubs and associations throughout the town help do a fundraiser for themselves,” said Thornton. “It’s a big boost for the town.”

This is also the event's first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main obstacle the festival faced this year was finding entertainment after their lead act, Joe Diffie, died from the coronavirus last year. While this initially caused worry for the event's turnout this year, Thornton’s fears disappeared when they found some other bands to perform, and people still showed up in large numbers.

“Getting to say hi to people and see their smiles — it’s my greatest reward,” said Thornton.

