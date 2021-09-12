Watch now: Classic cars cruise Forsyth, Decatur, in memory of the fallen

FORSYTH — Bill Moutray will never forget Doug Hagan, and he was busy remembering him all over again on Sunday while at the wheel of a beautifully restored two-tone green and black 1931 Ford Model A deluxe coupe.

The classic piece of American automotive engineering was Moutray’s entry in the Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 fundraiser, now in its 13th year saluting veterans and first responders while honoring the memory of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Every year the event raises money for a worthy veterans-related cause, and this year the recipient was the Doug Hagan Scholarship established in honor of Hagan. A 1964 graduate of MacArthur High School in Decatur, Hagan served in Vietnam with the elite 5th Special Forces, Green Berets, and was killed in action Aug. 7, 1971, at the age of 25.

But Moutray, 86, remembers him as the shining high school athlete he used to coach for wrestling. He had also been the Student Council president and is forever lodged in Moutray’s memory as the kind of young man it was a sheer pleasure to know.

“Doug was the kind of kid that, if you had a son, that is the kind of son you would want to have,” added Moutray. “He was polite, very well-mannered, and if a job needed to be done, Doug would do it.”

On that fateful Aug. 7, 1971, the job 1st Lt. Hagan was doing was organizing his men while trying to repel a massive enemy onslaught as he led a reconnaissance team deep in enemy territory. After one of the bunkers his men occupied was hit by enemy rocket fire, Hagan was crawling toward it to offer assistance when he suffered his fatal wounds. He was later awarded the Medal of Honor.

Moutray wandered all the long corridors of memory on Sunday while recalling his illustrious fallen student, and yet had one more surprising anecdote: He said one of the reasons Hagan had joined the military was in the hope of finding out what happened to Alan “Al” Boyer, a MacArthur High School classmate and vice president on the Student Council.

Boyer, an Army Sgt. 1st Class, had disappeared while on a reconnaissance mission in Laos in 1968. Moutray said Hagan never got the chance to discover the fate of his friend and yet, in the end, they are together again. After part of Boyer’s remains were identified and returned to his nation in 2016, he was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in a grave just a few paces away from the spot where Hagan is buried.

“How about that?” said Moutray.

Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 organizer Ayn Owens said sharing stories and keeping memories alive is one of the driving forces behind her event.

“One of the reasons we do all this is to acknowledge our veterans and continue to tell their stories so that people will learn them and remember them,” she added.

Sunday’s activities also included a cruise to the Decatur 9/11 Memorial by the shores of Lake Decatur and, of course, judging and awards for the best vehicular entries, both cars and bikes.

Judges this year included veterans and first responders, and their ranks were also scheduled to number Sid and Theresa Palmer, parents of Logan Palmer, a Sangamon Valley High School graduate serving as a sailor on the USS John McCain in 2017. He was killed after his ship was involved in a collision with another vessel.

