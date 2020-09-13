Watch now: COVID alters course of Decatur charity car cruise, but not its path of honor

FORSYTH — When the COVID-19 pandemic pulled up next to the “Cruise 11 to Remember 9/11”, the charity car show had to radically switch lanes but never swerved in its sense of honor and commitment to the nation’s first responders.
And with crowd limits and social distancing rules in place, Sunday’s 12th Cruise 11 bypassed the car show and opted only for a celebratory vehicle parade instead. Dozens of vehicles, ranging from classic police cruisers to hot rods and 90-year-old vintage automobiles, met in Forsyth before forming a convoy and setting off for Decatur.
They cruised around Decatur Memorial Hospital, Fire Station No. 1, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department and HSHS. St. Mary’s Hospital in a dramatic “thank you” to those charged with keeping us safety and healthy.
The final stop, added at the last moment after requests from his friends, was a cruise past the home on Dickinson Street of World War II veteran and retired firefighter Bob Corey. “I was told that Bob and his wife would enjoy seeing the cars, so why not?” said Cruise 9-11 organizer Ayn Owens.
She said the arrival of COVID had threatened to be a major disruption but was feeling pleased Sunday with the way the reorganized event had turned out and the willingness of car and motorcycle owners to participate.
“We had to be creative out-of-the box in creating a car parade instead of what we usually do,” she added.
One arresting member of Sunday’s cruise was the immaculate 1982 Ford LTD Chicago Police squad car owned and restored by Michael Tarczan, an investigator with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office. He paid $600 for the prowl car 12 years ago and invested more than $10,000, and countless hours of sweat equity, turning the rusted-out wreck into a gleaming showpiece complete with authentic lights, logos and white and blue paint job.
“I like old vehicles and some of them just scream at you ‘Save me, help me,’ and this was one of those,” said Tarczan, who was accompanied by his son and fellow car fan, 11-year-old Joe.
Both wanted to take part on Sunday and use their love of classic Americana vehicles to salute their country and those tasked with looking after it.
“I get sick of all the negative stuff I see lately on the news and on social media,” said Michael Tarczan. “People need to start coming together… this is America, for crying out loud. And we need to show more love and support, especially to our first responders. So we’re glad to be here and be part of this.”
