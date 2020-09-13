Watch now: COVID alters course of Decatur charity car cruise, but not its path of honor

“We had to be creative out-of-the box in creating a car parade instead of what we usually do,” she added.

One arresting member of Sunday’s cruise was the immaculate 1982 Ford LTD Chicago Police squad car owned and restored by Michael Tarczan, an investigator with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office. He paid $600 for the prowl car 12 years ago and invested more than $10,000, and countless hours of sweat equity, turning the rusted-out wreck into a gleaming showpiece complete with authentic lights, logos and white and blue paint job.

“I like old vehicles and some of them just scream at you ‘Save me, help me,’ and this was one of those,” said Tarczan, who was accompanied by his son and fellow car fan, 11-year-old Joe.

Both wanted to take part on Sunday and use their love of classic Americana vehicles to salute their country and those tasked with looking after it.

“I get sick of all the negative stuff I see lately on the news and on social media,” said Michael Tarczan. “People need to start coming together… this is America, for crying out loud. And we need to show more love and support, especially to our first responders. So we’re glad to be here and be part of this.”

