Watch now: Crews make tearing down old Mount Zion water tower look easy

MOUNT ZION — Eight-year-old Trenton Qualls filmed the demolition of the old Mount Zion water tower on Tuesday with the hopes of seeing something exciting.

“It’s a little interesting,” he said. “I’m hoping to see it tip over.”

Unfortunately for Trenton, the former water town, located on Broadway Street, was taken down slowly and in various pieces.

That didn’t stop him from filming. “But it might tip over,” Trenton said with a smile.

Prior to Tuesday’s event, the demolition crew explained to Chad Reynolds, Mount Zion’s director of public works, the process would take one day.

“But we really didn’t know what to expect,” Reynolds said.

According to Julie Miller, Mount Zion village administrator, the water tower was built in 1955. “It’s been empty for over a year, because we built our new water tower,” she said. “This one held 100,000 gallons. The new one we built holds a million.”

The new tower, located on South Illinois 121, not only has a larger capacity, but also provides more water pressure.

The process of preparing to take the old 100-foot-tall structure out of commission took time. “They had to do a bunch of water main changes and changes underground before we could take it down,” Miller said.

Cecil Barr, 95, was an employee who worked on the tower when it was constructed in 1955. “But I’ve been looking forward to it coming down,” he said.

Barr provided the electrical wiring and lights on top of the structure. “Then for years, I replaced the bulbs and whatever needed replacing,” he said. “I finally had to give it up.”

The Michigan crew, Iseler Demolition, was responsible for tearing down the tower. The cost was approximately $70,000, the administration said.

Terry Miller was one of the nine employees taking part in the demolition.

“We do 150 a year,” he said.

Iseler Demolition is called on to remove water towers and water ground storage tanks. The crew, who will travel about an hour away for their next project, is used to the attention they receive from the neighbors, Miller said. “It doesn’t happen everyday,” he said.

The village administration informed all occupants in the area prior to the demolition. A dentist office, storage units and the township hall were all close enough to the structure to be damaged, if the tower fell unexpectedly.

The process consisted of a series of precise cuts by crew members working high above the ground, prepping each piece to be safely lowered to the ground using a crane.

“You can’t really see what’s going on up there,” Reynolds said.

Once lowered to the ground, crews went to work cutting the metal pieces into smaller, more manageable chunks.

Neighbor David Garner, 68, got up early and watched the spectacle. The old tower was part of the neighborhood skyline. “It’s going to be kind of odd looking out and not seeing the tower,” he said. “But it was getting old and raggedy anyhow.”

Garner has been in the neighborhood since 1989 and understands the need to remove the structure. “The thing’s got to go sometime,” he said.

Plans for the new open area is to add more parking spots for the nearby township office building, according to Miller. “There’s a water main underneath it,” the village administrator said. “So nothing can really be built on it, except maybe a parking lot.”