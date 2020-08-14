× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — On Aug. 15, 1945, the U.S. and the United Kingdom announced victory over Japan, effectively ending World War II. Seventy-five years have passed, but those in the Decatur region who lived through the time remember the excitement that came with the announcement.

Bruce Leonard was a captain in the United States Army Air Corps when the war ended.

“I was getting ready to go to the University of Illinois to complete my education,” Leonard said.

He returned in June 1945 and married his wife a month later. “And about two months before the war ended,” Leonard said.

Leonard was a B-17 pilot and completed his tour of duty with 35 bombing missions.

“I was shot down over Vienna and escaped through Yugoslavia,” he said.

Leonard received the Outstanding Achievement Medal, Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, and three Bronze Stars for his service.

Because of his experience, Leonard had already decided to move on with his life when the end of the war was announced. “I had decided to go back to school,” he said. “I was ready to go to college so I could finish that degree and make a living and support my new wife.”

It was a close call for Decatur veteran Ed Cassell, who was still 18 years old when the war ended. “I went in in 1945,” he said. “I was going to turn 18 and be drafted. And I didn’t want to be drafted and be in the Army, so I joined the Navy.”

After boot camp, Cassell was sent to California. While waiting to be shipped out, American B-29 bombers dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. The results would help end the war. “We were lucky and we didn’t have to go,” Cassell said.

Cassell said he had enlisted for the duration of the war. “If I had to go, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “I just waited for my papers and went home.”

However, Cassell did have a good time when the end of the war was announced. The nearby town of Tiburon, California, had opened the bar for the end-of-the-war celebrations. “Of course everybody was getting drunk,” Cassell said. “A lot of them were jumping in the bay thinking they could swim to San Francisco. We had to take the boats out to pick them up.”

For happier memories, Cassell recently purchased a 1948 restored Army Jeep. “I’ve always wanted one,” he said.

With a help from the Richland Community College automotive class, the Jeep looks better than it would have at the end of a war. “They really did a good job on it,” Cassell said.

The students painted Cassell’s service number on the hood of the truck in military print. “We had to use that (number) for everything in the service,” he said.

Cassell is a member of the Macon County Honor Guard. The blank shells used during military funerals are shipped to the guard in containers reminiscent of old military shipping boxes. Cassell has the back of the Jeep filled with the boxes, adding to the nostalgic look. He also has a license plate made of soybeans, similar to the ones made during the war.

Glenn Polk enlisted in the Army a month after the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was among the more than 16 million Americans who served in the war.

“I was glad to get out,” the Army veteran said. “I was one of the lucky persons to get back out of it as good of shape as I did. A lot of them didn’t.”

Polk served with the 17th tank battalion during the Battle of the Bulge. He was in the process of returning home when President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in April 1945.

By the time of V-J Day, Polk was ready for life as a civilian. “Things changed again,” he said.

In returning home, Polk took a ship from France to the harbor in New York City in the United States. He was working at Benson’s Creamery living in Macon by August 1945. He celebrated like most people at the time. “At home visiting with the folks,” he said.

The experience wasn’t much to celebrate, Polk remembers.

“Let’s hope we don’t have to have something like that again,” he said.

Decatur residents Ed Brewer, 86, and his wife Winnie, 81, were children during the war.

Winnie Wonus lived in Beecher City and was six years old when the war ended. She remembers the family collected metal like many youth during the time. The rationing of meat and sugar were also part of their daily life. They learned to trade with other families.

During the war, Winnie's father served in the Army’s military police stationed in France and Germany. She doesn't remember much about her small town during the war, but she does recall being scared her father was serving. Her mother tried to find a positive side to the times. “I remember going to the movies and my mom told me to look for dad in the newsreels,” she said.

Her future husband, Ed Brewer, lived about an hour away in the big city of Charleston. His community made sure to celebrate the end of the world. He remembers a large parade traveled around the town square. “And we celebrated,” he said. “I was just a kid, but I remember.”

At 11 years old, Brewer waited for his father to return home after the war ended. His father enlisted in the Navy the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked.

By the end of the four-year war, the family was ready for a regular routine. “He made it through the war and everything went back to normal, almost,” Brewer said.

His father went back to the Brown Shoe Factory to support his family.

As a youngster, Brewer remembers sneaking off to see the celebrations. “People were riding on the hoods of cars,” he said. “It was really a sight.”

Brewer would eventually sign up for the Army National Guard in 1953. “I ended up enlisting right at the end of the Korean War,” he said. “They sent me to Germany, of all places.”

His experiences with World War II were often viewed through the newsreels seen in theaters and the stories he heard. Yet, he was still happy to have his father home.

“The war was a long way aways on the movie screen,” Brewer said. “But I was glad the fighting was over.”

