Watch now: Decatur building makes list of Illinois' endangered historic places

DECATUR — Another Decatur building has made in on a state list, announced Wednesday, of the 2021 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.
Along with nine buildings located across the state, including Chicago, East St. Louis and Joliet, is the Illinois Terminal Interurban Station, at 1065 N. Van Dyke St.
“It is 90 years old this week,” said Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland, a local preservation group. “It operated as a station for interurban trains.”
The building has been owned by the Faith Community Assembly Church for 15 years and is used for social and educational programs. The church is hoping to expand their services and may need to sell the building.
The building was built in 1931 and was originally used as a train terminal, connecting passengers to other Illinois cities. “It would stop every little town,” Robertson said. “But they were fast.”
In 1956, train services ended. The rail tracks were removed, but the building remained. Robertson said the building needs a buyer and repairs.
History of the Heartland and others in the community are wanting to save the building, not only because of its historical significance, but for the important contribution it provides for social services. “Trains have a strong history in the shaping of our city,” Robertson said. “The interurban rail service story is not widely known.”
History of the Heartland will highlight the Illinois Terminal Interurban Station during the Historic Preservation Week, May 16 through 22, along with other historic architectural features.
The listing of the Endangered Historic Places in Illinois was created by Landmarks Illinois. The organization was founded in 1971. “We have become the statewide voice for preservation policy and practice and this program is one reason why,” said Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president and CEO.
The Culver House in Decatur was included in the 2000 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.
Recognition as an Endangered Historic Place in Illinois improves the eligibility for grants, according to Robertson. “We are automatically legitimized by this recognition,” he said.
The Most Endangered listing is an advocacy program. The staff works with various parties and groups to save the buildings. Historic buildings include not only public places, but private homes such as those listed in the Green Book, a publication printed from the 1930s to the 1960s providing African Americans with safe travel.
“It directed Black motorists and vacationers to places that they would be welcomed,” McDonald said. “There were a number of Illinois Green Book sites including businesses and privately owned homes.”