Watch now: Decatur building makes list of Illinois' endangered historic places

DECATUR — Another Decatur building has made in on a state list, announced Wednesday, of the 2021 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.

Along with nine buildings located across the state, including Chicago, East St. Louis and Joliet, is the Illinois Terminal Interurban Station, at 1065 N. Van Dyke St.

“It is 90 years old this week,” said Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland, a local preservation group. “It operated as a station for interurban trains.”

The building has been owned by the Faith Community Assembly Church for 15 years and is used for social and educational programs. The church is hoping to expand their services and may need to sell the building.

The building was built in 1931 and was originally used as a train terminal, connecting passengers to other Illinois cities. “It would stop every little town,” Robertson said. “But they were fast.”

In 1956, train services ended. The rail tracks were removed, but the building remained. Robertson said the building needs a buyer and repairs.