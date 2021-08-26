Watch now: Decatur celebrates 60 years of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

DECATUR — The staff and others with a history connected to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated its 60th anniversary on Thursday with a party on the campus lawn.

As the first baby born just hours after the new St. Mary’s Hospital opened, Tami Thompson Kirchgesner will celebrate her 60th birthday on Aug. 28, along with the hospital.

The path to the delivery room involved some last-minute redirection for Kirchgesner's Bement family, for whom she was the fifth child.

Kirchgesner's brother was born over a year earlier at the previous St. Mary’s on the corner of Webster and Wood Streets. So her parents, Russ and Alice Thompson, went to the same place to deliver their daughter, before they were sent away to the new hospital.

“They weren’t concerned about having the first baby born here; they were more concerned about having the first baby born in the parking lot,” Kirchgesner said.

Thursday’s event was hosted to honor the current workers as well as the hospital’s history.

“Sixty years later, we’re still delivering babies and doing so much other work every day,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s President and CEO.

According to the hospital history, the patients were moved 60 years ago by six ambulances, two limousines and a moving van, for the people in traction.

Matt Bennett, chair of the St. Mary’s Board of Directors, spoke to the crowd of past and present employees and community members honoring the work of the St. Mary’s sisters who helped create the current hospital.

“Every day we look at your mission that you outlined, never understanding how you had the vision for something so great,” he said.

The 14-acre grounds were purchased in 1948. Six years later, a handful of St. Mary’s sisters approached the community to fundraise for the building of the hospital, raising $1.5 million. Construction began on the hospital building in 1958.

“The new hospital cost a whopping $8 million. At the time that was a lot,” Bennett said. “Today, we have projects that cost $8 million.”

Sister Ann Pitsenberger was one of the employees who worked during the move 60 years ago. “We cleaned this hospital from top floor to the bottom floor before we moved,” she said.

Pitsenberger was 27 at the time. “We were young then,” she said.

Pitsenberger left St. Mary’s Hospital in 1961, working in medical records. She returned in 1978 until 1984 as the CEO.

She said she is always proud to return to the hospital and see the building, staff and the accomplishments. “I love the expansions and the medical buildings and all the different services that have changed,” she said.

Pitsenberger was one of the three sisters who made the inaugural ride from the old hospital to the new hospital 60 years ago in a golf cart with a sign that read “New St. Mary’s or Bust.” They returned the same way during Thursday's event.

The ride was an honor in 1961, although the carriage was often used around the old campus. The police department learned the women would be driving down the Decatur streets in the golf cart and wanted to help.

“They gave us a police escort,” Pitsenberger said. “We went down the street waving. It was just really a great time.”

