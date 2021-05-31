Watch now: Decatur gathers to remember all the fallen on Memorial Day

DECATUR — Those warriors fortunate enough to return home and grow older gathered on Monday to remember those who remain forever young in cherished memory, comrades fallen in defense of their country.

The Memorial Day service in Decatur’s Fairview Park Pavilion was organized by the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission. It was followed later in the morning with a Korean War Veterans Memorial Day commemoration in the shadow of the Korean War Memorial in Graceland Cemetery.

Dozens had gathered under the vast canopy of the Fairview Park Pavilion for the proceedings there, where multiple wreaths were laid and the spring air was split with the sharp reports of a rifle fire salute from the Macon County Honor Guard.

One of the Honor Guard members is 90-year-old Decatur man Gene Howell, one of the oldest surviving veterans in the area. He said he has watched as his local branch of the Korean War Veterans Association membership has dwindled down to around 45, the old soldiers fading away like the medal ribbons that they wear.

This old warrior’s message for the generation of today is to always remember, and to understand that war is not something that lives and rages only in the pages of history books. “The Korean War is not over with,” he said. “All we’ve got out there is a truce. And it was not a United States war but a war fought by the United Nations. And it could start over again at any time…”

Howell, however, remains forever grateful that the cessation of those hostilities — July 27, 1953 — arrived in time to save him. “I’m very glad they had it,” he said of the truce, cracking a smile.

Total U.S. casualties from the Korean War are calculated at more than 36,000 dead and more than 92,000 wounded with another 7,564 listed as missing.

The tragic statistics of other wars we ought not to forget includes World War I with more than 116,500 Americans dead and 204,000 wounded. World War II saw 405,000 deaths and almost 671,000 wounded. And the total list of the wars, battles and military operations that have involved our nation stretches from the American Revolutionary war of 1775-1783 up through the War in Afghanistan which continues through the present day.

With so much spilled blood and suffered pain laid as sacrifices upon the altar of freedom, it can be hard to focus on a few examples to exemplify all. But the guest speaker at the Fairview Pavilion ceremony William Hanes, president of the Veterans Assistance Commission, called on the memories of three decorated Decatur Vietnam War heroes to step forward from the ranks of the fallen.

Hanes spoke of Army helicopter crew chief Michael Patrick Kelly with the 82nd Medical Detachment, Army Sgt. 1st Class Alan Lee Boyer, and 1st Lt. Loren Douglas Hagen. They were all classmates and graduates of the MacArthur High School Class of 1964 and all three volunteered for military service and all three were killed in action.

Kelly, now buried in Graceland Cemetery, was cut down by machine gun fire on Easter Sunday, March 26, 1967, as he was trying to save wounded GIs by loading them onto his helicopter.

On March 28, 1968, Boyer was part of a reconnaissance team in supposedly neutral Laos that ran into a large force of North Vietnamese soldiers. The Decatur man, having fought bravely, died when the rope ladder he was clinging to on a helicopter trying to extract him from the war zone broke, and he fell to the ground.

Hanes said he was listed as missing for years and his Decatur parents died never knowing the fate of their beloved son. “In 2016 a peace activist obtained Alan’s remains from a remains trader in Laos,” he told the hushed crowd.

“The activist delivered the remains to the Defense Department where they were determined to be Alan’s. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.”

Also lying in that hallowed national ground is 1st Lt. Hagen, who was killed Aug. 7, 1971, leading a reconnaissance team of just 14 soldiers deep inside North Vietnamese enemy territory. Hanes described how they had come under attack and, outnumbered 107 to one, repelled enemy onslaughts with Hagen rushing around under fire directing operations while fighting himself as well as helping and encouraging his hopelessly outgunned team.

“... Undaunted by the enemy rockets and grenades impacting all around him, 1st Lt. Hagen… was fatally wounded by enemy small arms and automatic weapons fire,” said Hanes.

He read from Hagen’s citation that accompanied the Medal of Honor he received posthumously. “‘With complete disregard for his personal safety, 1st Lt. Hagen’s courageous gallantry, extraordinary heroism… above and beyond the call of duty at the cost of his own life, were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon him and the United States Army.’”

All three Decatur soldiers live now only in memory, emblematic of all those young people who paid with all of their tomorrows the cost of preserving the freedoms we cherish today.

“Let us remember these brave veterans and the others who have gone on ahead,” Hanes said. “God bless them, and God bless America.”

