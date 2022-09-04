Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front

DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade.

Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.

“I just always remember walking in the parade with my mom when my mom was a journeyman,” said Allin, who lives in Dalton City. “I did it every year growing up because my mom and my dad and my stepdad are all IBEW members. We were proud to do it.”

That feeling of pride was everywhere on Monday and manifested itself in the massive parade procession, with more than 28 floats and entries, which took more than 20 minutes to pass any one spot as it wound its way through downtown.

Union members paraded themselves and some striking examples of what they can do: The parade entries included several pieces of Decatur-built Caterpillar Inc. machinery, for example, including a massive 988 loader which dwarfed everything around it.

Riki Dial, southern region director of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council and chairman of the Decatur Labor Day Parade, said the event is about remembering, honoring and looking forward.

“The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America is 141 years old this year,” said Dial, 52. “So the parade is about bringing that history in, and it helps us remember the blood, sweat and tears that generations ahead of us had to endure to fight to form a union and be part of a union.”

The fight goes on: After years of setbacks and decline in union membership, unions report renewed interest from working people in all walks of life who are discovering the power or uniting to sell their labor to employers.

How far does this new reach go? A group of architects in New York recently voted to form what is believed to be that profession’s only private sector union in the nation. And employees of the Democratic Campaign Committee on Capitol Hill recently voted to become part of the Teamsters.

Amy Rueff, treasurer of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, which organizes the city’s Labor Day parade, believes the COVID-19 pandemic did much to persuade people to take another look at the value of unions.

She said workers lost their jobs or came to reevaluate what they do and realized they felt powerless and unhappy.

“Many were afraid to speak up, afraid of retaliation,” she said. “They realized that unions can break that barrier, speak for you, that we can be your voice on the job; you tell us what you need and we will work with management, we will be that kind of in-between person. I think it's really appealing to people to know that they have got somebody on their side.”

The theme of Monday’s parade was a statewide union push for an Illinois constitutional amendment that would kill any future attempt to impose laws that seek to limit union membership. The issue will be a question on the November ballot.

“This amendment will put workers’ rights in a lockbox and it will make it so that politicians can't come and take them away,” said Rueff.

Such an amendment will need 60% of the vote, a very high hill to climb, but Rueff believes the union view has got public opinion moving its way with a momentum worthy of that massive Caterpillar loader.

“We’re getting really good traction on it,” she said of the push to win the November ballot.