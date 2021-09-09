Watch now: Decatur memorial offers vivid reminder of 9/11 attacks

DECATUR — Visitors walking along the Nelson Park side of Lake Decatur may not have been in New York City, Washington, D.C., or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001, but they are able to view one aspect of its horrific aftermath.

A twisted steel I-beam from one of the Twin Towers in New York City, with a file cabinet melted to it, serves as a solemn reminder of that day. It is incorporated into a local memorial unveiled along the lake on September 11, 2017.

On Saturday, the 30-foot stainless steel memorial will be the site of a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will include the Macon County Honor Guard, special speaker Marty Watkins, music and messages.

The effort to obtain the essential piece of the monument was a long, worthwhile process, that involved many in the community who were dedicated to honoring all of the lives lost that day.

In 2014, Eric Mueller and his company, the Geo. A. Mueller Beer Co., spearheaded the efforts to bring an I-beam from the World Trade Center to Decatur for the memorial.

“This is all because of Eric,” said Lauren Axe, who served as the liaison for the memorial committee.

Axe was assigned the task of finding a 9/11-related artifact.

“Just starting my job, I was told to find a piece of steel from the Twin Towers,” she said.

Mueller had been in contact with a New York City firefighter and knew pieces existed somewhere in the city.

Decatur wasn’t the only city or organization wanting a piece of history. During her initial outreach, Axe learned there were about 100 pieces left and 120 applications pending to obtain them.

“In order to get on the list, you had to tell them what you wanted to do with it,” she said.

Some of those already on the list had submitted their applications two years before Decatur. “So it didn’t look good,” Axe said.

The New York Port Authority, the organization holding the Twin Towers’ pieces, did not accept any type of correspondence other than mail from the post office. “You had to mail it,” Axe said. “They didn’t accept any kind of emails or faxes.”

The letter was not acknowledged until it was physically at the Port Authority. Axe called herself the squeaky wheel. “Every week I would send them a letter,” she said.

The request was the first step. By September of 2014, Decatur was on the list of sites to receive part of a tower. But the plans and design for how the artifact would be used also had to be approved by the Port Authority.

Radio personality Storm Edwards reached out to the community in hopes of fundraising for a memorial to showcase the artifact.

“We needed money,” Edwards said. “You can’t build this up with good will.”

The list of available pieces was dwindling, while the list of requests grew.

“The following year, we were assigned the piece that’s the actual I-beam that’s at our (memorial),” Axe said. It was identified as piece H0082.

“The Port Authority had to certify that they were actual artifacts and be able to inventory them,” Edwards said. “So they inventoried certain pieces and gave the assigned names and numbers.”

All features of the Decatur 9/11 Memorial represent the events of that day in 2001. The base is in the shape of a pentagon, representing the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., that was hit by a third plane. Red entrances are marked at 9 and 3 p.m. to represent United Flight 93, the hijacked plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“And the towers are actually built to scale of how the World Trade Centers really were,” Edwards said. “They sit the same way that they sat. And that’s why we wanted them on the lake, because it was on the ocean.”

Most of the fundraising for the monument began after the beam arrived in Decatur. “It was built $20 at a time,” Edwards said.

Donation events included “Pounds of Pride,” “Tats for the Towers,” “Bricks and Benches” and “Planting Pride.”

E.L. Pruitt Co. built the steel Twin Towers that make up a majority of the memorial. More than 70 union workers volunteered their time to piece the monument together.

According to the Port Authority’s regulations, the beam could be cut only once. The only piece removed was taken to shore the beam to a level position. “That little piece that was cut off, that is what’s in the time capsule in front of the courthouse,” Axe said.

Although it traveled from New York on an inconspicuous trailer, the I-beam drew attention during the trip to its permanent home. According to Axe, the driver had three scheduled stops for rest. Axe contacted the libraries in each town. “They arranged everything, so they would have an escort to a fire department,” she said. “The fire department would allow people to come in and see.”

A small ceremony would often follow during the evening hour stay. “Each night it got longer and longer,” Axe said about the line of onlookers. “They were so honored to have this.”

Along the way, signatures were added to a sign and newspapers covered the visit. Documentations of the trip are on display at Macon County courthouse inside the east entrance.

