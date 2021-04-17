It’s been 25 years, but time has done little to diminish the memories of the back–to-back tornadoes that struck Macon County in 1996.

“Once you go through something like this, you never forget,” said Kelly Miller, whose home was leveled by the tornado that hit Macon County on April 19, 1996. The community was already recovering from a tornado that hit the south end of Decatur the night before.

Miller’s family sought shelter inside their home along Wyckles Road with Lonnie McVeigh, a storm spotter they didn’t know who, like them, was seeking a safe refuge from which to ride out the storm. McVeigh was injured when the chimney fell on him in the Millers' basement.

“(Our) house was completely lifted off its foundation,” Miller said. “We lost everything. I can recall it like it was yesterday. Our boys were 4 and 9 at the time.”

The Millers rebuilt the house, which they had only purchased six months before, and still live there. The rebuilt home has a concrete storm shelter in the basement.

Rising from the rubble

Martha Leeper lived across the street from the Sharon United Methodist Church.

As a mother of two small boys, she was spending Friday afternoon playing outside with her family before the second storm hit the area. “It was just a really freaky day,” Leeper said. “It was very warm and very windy.”

The family knew something was about to happen through the sudden change in the weather conditions. As the tornado passed, Leeper remembered the temperature rose and the pressure changed. She said she didn’t hear the typical sound of a train. “It was just really eerie when it went over,” she said.

The family inspected their homestead and farm for damages, only to see the church was gone and other surrounding homes.

Jean Lehn, 89, lived about a half-mile down the street from the church. Her in-laws, who were her main concern, lived close to her. Everyone took cover in the basements. “And I was in the south bedroom window watching it swirl,” she said. “It was just a big gray cloud when it went by, no funnel that I recall.”

The tornado was far enough away that Lehn said she didn’t feel she was in danger. After they were sure they were safe, Lehn and her husband drove toward the church. “And everything is gone,” she remembers.

The next step included a massive cleanup. Along with members of the congregation, volunteers and donations were provided by others in the community. “It was amazing how people just pitched in and would just show up to help pick up,” Lehn said.

In the meantime, Grace United Methodist Church offered their old sanctuary for the Sharon UMC Sunday services.

The decision to rebuild was quick and unanimous. The congregation broke ground for the new building in the winter. “We had a ceremony to dedicate the new church in September 1997,” Leeper said.

The builders attempted to erect the new church where the existing foundation remained. Rooms were rearranged and added, including the sanctuary, fellowship hall and a Sunday School room.

Although the building was destroyed, a few pieces survived. The piano, a deacon’s chair, an original pew and a baptismal font as well as a few hymnals were found in good condition under the rubble. “Other than that, not much,” Leeper said about what remained.

Leeper’s home was close to the church. “There’s a lot of destruction everywhere, but you’re focused on your little corner,” she said.

Throughout the storm and following months, Leeper said she knew a higher power was with her and the church. “Even through this, God was present in the entire situation,” she said.

The cost of the new building was paid off within three years. “It’s just amazing,” Leeper said. “We’re here and we’re still in ministry. It’s a blessing.”

ER nurse: 'We were lucky'

Through their only window at the time, the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room staff watched horizontal rains and heard the loud tornado winds during the first storm.

“I looked at the person next to me and I said ‘Boy, that sounds like a train’,” said Karen Reeves, an emergency nurse. “Right when I said it, I said ‘Let’s get out of here,’ and that’s when it hit.”

Although the first tornado touched down close to the hospital, destroying homes and businesses, downing trees and tearing off roofs, major injuries were limited.

“It was more walking wounded,” Reeves said about the cuts, broken appendages and observations she attended to. “Considering all the damage, we were lucky.”

While the first storm caught the staff a little off guard, that wasn’t the case when the second tornado hit the next day.

The sirens were activated and the staff was still emotionally alert from the previous night.

“We were standing on the ramp,” Reeves said. “We watched it go across town.”

To prepare for a disaster, the hospitals have warning levels. The April 1996 storms were categorized as an external disaster. “We were expecting a lot since it was right in our neighborhood,” Reeves said, reflecting on the first night. “We had gobs of people all standing around waiting. Thankfully we didn’t need them.”

The next evening, because the storm hit closer to the west side of the city near Decatur Memorial Hospital, the external disaster was not called out to the St. Mary’s staff. “That’s probably when we should have, because we actually had more people,” Reeves said.

In the days that followed, St. Mary’s was able to position a first-aid mobile unit on the west side of the city during the cleanup. “It was just a lot of people working, cleaning up, stepping on nails, cuts,” Reeves said. “No real injuries during that cleanup.”

DMH avoids storm's wrath

While avoiding a directed hit, Decatur Memorial Hospital didn’t emerge from the April 19 tornado unscathed.

The hospital lost power, requiring an emergency generator to supply energy, and suffered some superficial damage. A nursing home across the street, owned by the hospital at the time, received roof damage.

“A lot of the staff, when they were looking out to the north side of the hospital, saw the funnel cloud and the tornado go by,” said Wayne Longwill, Decatur Memorial Hospital’s executive director of facilities. “It came through very quickly.”

The images Longwill remembers were similar to those of a war field aftermath. “The debris and the wind and the things that went on and on,” he said.

Some of the debris had flown over from Sims Lumber Company located blocks away. “It was very easy to identify that,” Longwill said.

'It was quite a night'

Deputy Chief Jim Ohl was a fairly new firefighter at Station 3 in April 1996.

“We were all over the city,” said Ohl, recalling the chaos that followed the first tornado on April 18. He was supposed to be off that night, but had traded so he could be off on Friday.

“It was quite a night,” Ohl said.

The firefighters were assisting in the affected neighborhoods, where buildings had been demolished, roofs were missing and power lines were downed.

Having started his career only 18 months earlier, Ohl considered himself a new firefighter. “I was doing what I was told by my captain,” he said.

One of his responsibilities included checking homes and buildings for victims.

“But most people were out of their residence,” Ohl said. “A lot of people were milling around. Once they realized they were OK, they were checking on neighbors.”

In the years that have followed, Ohl doesn’t remember experiencing another situation of that magnitude.

“In our business we always see a lot of destruction. But to that level, that was quite an incident,” he said. “It took out neighborhoods.”

While the event proved to be a learning experience, Ohl said each ordeal brings its own challenges.

“I don’t know how you can ever say you’re 100% prepared for something like that,” he said. “You deal with what’s in front of you.”

The key is to keep learning and making the necessary changes. He used the Sept. 11 attacks as an example.

“We have a more structured way of going about disasters now,” he said. “The focus is on being more organized and structured.”

Glass cross shows random nature of storm

“It was horrible,” Leona Urquhart said of the tornado that hit on April 19.

Urquhart lived on Melrose Court, just two blocks north of Ravina Park Road which took a direct hit from the storm.

Urquhart came away from the experience with renewed appreciation for advance warnings that a storm is on its way. That advance warning led Urquhart to convince her mother, who lived in Wilder Haven trailer park at Mound and Greenswitch roads, to take shelter at her home, which they were convinced would be the safest option.

“We laughed about making her come clear over to our place,” Urquhart said, which put her directly in the tornado’s path. “This didn't work like it was supposed to.”

Urquhart and her mother took immediate shelter in the crawl space. Her husband initially stayed outside watching as the storm rolled in, but sought shelter after realizing the strength the storm packed. Since that day, she always seeks shelter when tornado warnings are issued.

No one was allowed into the damaged area at first, Urquhart said, and her children couldn't reach her and didn't know how she had fared. They finally got to her by going north of Franklin School and “sneaking” to her house that way, she said.

Urquhart also came away from the experience with a sense wonder about how random a storm can be, leaving one home relatively untouched while leveling another nearby home to the ground.

“I remember we had a round table in front of the bay window, and a blown glass cross was on it, but the little cross was still standing. (The tornado) took off some siding on the west side of house, and I had a China cabinet on that wall and nothing broke.”

'It's like a bomb went off'

Mickie and Kevin Wilmot lived on Longwood Court. Two of their three children were home and when they heard the sirens, they went to the lower level of their bi-level home. Debris from other homes that were damaged blew into their yard, including a chunk of a roof that knocked their home off its foundation, though the family didn't realize that at first.

“You came out of it saying, 'Thank goodness, nobody was hurt,' that was the main thing,” Mickie Wilmot said. “We were blessed with being safe. When we did come out into the yard and looked up the street, we saw homes that were gone, the house catty-corner from us on Ravina was just gone. It's very frightening to see that. It's like a bomb went off.”

Once the damage was discovered, the family had to move out of their house until it was repaired, she said, spending the first night with a neighbor whose house escaped damage, then staying at a hotel and after that renting a house. They were home by September and grateful to be back in their neighborhood, she added.

“You can't forget the feeling of coming out of your shelter and looking around at the destruction,” she said. “It made me cry, but it would have been worse if someone had been hurt.”

H&R staff springs into action

Kathy Brown Wiseley was a sports clerk at the Herald & Review and remembers taking cover with other employees in the men's restroom when the sirens sounded.

“As soon as it was over, it was like a well-oiled machine took over,” she said. “Everyone was suddenly in the newsroom. I was asked to start taking copy off the scanner. At one point, I heard the dispatcher direct them to an address that she said was Jasper Mobile Home Park.

"But I'm from Decatur and knew the street name she was giving was in the Wilder Haven Mobile Home Park. Our reporter got there before the police. I also knew a back way into the area of Home Park that was hit and was able to give directions to reporters heading out.

"While this was going on, we were also fielding lots of calls from the public, wanting to know what was going on. By now, it was after dark and no electricity on in the city. It was pitch black in town. And on a personal note, many of us working were worried about our own loved ones.”

Longest 20 seconds ever

Jerald Jacobs lives in Springfield now, but lived on Boudreau Drive in a tri-level in April 1996.

“I remember the hot wind out of the south,” Jacobs said in an email to the Herald & Review. “When I got home, Bob Murray was telling about a tornado near Springfield. He interrupted Wheel of Fortune three times. The last time he told Decatur to take cover now.

"I went to the front porch and the sky was green, then it got deadly still. As I ran for the bathroom of our tri-level on Boudreau Drive I remember thinking we would not make it. The wind was so intense I could not hear my wife and kids.

I remember saying 'It's time to pray.' I had one hand on each wall of the small bathroom and felt them begin to move. Then it was over, it may have lasted 20 seconds. The Ravina Park neighborhood (was) gone along with my roof and we would never be the same.”

Family speeds away to safety

“It was my husband’s birthday and we were out to dinner at the old Chinese restaurant in South Shores,” said Rexlyn Nicole. “It was getting really dark and stormy out, so when we left the restaurant, we headed to Mount Zion to look at a house, and after driving by the house, we stopped at Hardee’s on (Illinois) 121 and (U.S.) 36. My husband ran in and my girls and I were sitting in the car. My daughter says, 'Mom, is that a tornado?' and I looked up and we saw it heading for the airport.”

Nicole was worried about being in the car, she said, so she took her children toward the restaurant, thinking it was a concrete-block building and would be safe.

“As we were running across the parking lot, my youngest daughter began to get pulled up off the ground while holding my hand, so I stopped and grabbed her up, and my husband came running out of the building at the same time and said, 'Run to the car. We’ll head out away from this,'” she said.

The next day, the family went to check on friends in the area.

“Their front and back lawn was coated in the tiniest bits of glass like sequins everywhere,” Nicole said. “Their roof had been lifted and set back down again and their patio doors were burst. The glass from their house and neighboring houses was embedded in their walls and ceiling and closets and her grand piano. But this was nowhere near the devastation that many of their neighbors went through, as many of them lost everything.”

